Characteristics of dogs | Here are the most stubborn, energetic and aggressive dogs – a giant study found differences in the nature of breeds

Every an individual dog has its own captivating personality. Still, the dog’s breed gives the most indication of the dog’s characteristics as to what kind of person the four-legged friend will grow up to be, explains a wide-ranging Finn research.

Those considering a dog should therefore think carefully about what kind of breed fits their lifestyle.

“It’s an important first step in getting a dog,” says the study’s lead author and research doctor Milla Salonen from the University of Turku.

In the study, the personality of no less than 11,418 dogs was mapped. The data was collected from the owners, who were allowed to answer statements about their dog’s personality.

Based on the data, seven different personality traits emerged: insecurity, ability to concentrate, aggressiveness/dominance, energetic, dog sociability, human sociability and stubbornness.

Research sorted the dogs not only into individual breeds but also into several groups containing breeds similar in terms of genetics and purpose.

One of the groups was the power dogs, which included breeds such as the American Staffordshire terrier and the cane corso, which have been used as fighting dogs in the past.

The group of small companion dogs, on the other hand, included, for example, chihuahuas and Russian spaniels.

A lot of differences in personality traits were found between different dog breeds and breed groups.

New information was obtained especially about stubbornness, which has not been studied in different breeds before. The most stubborn were miniature pinschers and dogs belonging to Asian primitive breeds, such as shibas.

The least stubborn, i.e. flexible and bent to their owner’s will, were golden retrievers.

The golden retriever is known for its kindness.

Different the personalities of dog breeds are linked to their genes.

Although dogs are carved from the same wood, the wolf, today the breeds are genetically very different from each other.

“Within one breed, on the other hand, all individuals are very closely related to each other,” says Salonen.

This is due to the purposeful breeding work of humans, in which the desired characteristics of behavior, appearance and personality have been increased and others have been dispelled.

In addition to external aspects, parts of the personality are also inherited from parents to offspring along with genes.

Since personality is a partially inherited trait, the Breeder has a great responsibility for what kind of dog breed he will breed.

If breeding focuses only on appearance, there is a risk that unwanted personality traits will be passed on to the next generations.

“The breeder’s breeding choices, which are visible in the population right away, will also be visible there 50 years from now,” says Salonen.

German shepherds are widely used by the authorities for various purposes.

Race in addition, a dog’s personality is most influenced by age.

In Salonen’s research, the importance of age was seen especially in two personality traits, which were energy and canine sociability.

The older dogs were lazier and calmer than expected. In addition, they were less social towards other dogs.

Race and age had roughly the same effect on these characteristics. Race was more important in all other personality traits.

Of the environmental factors, the biggest influence on the personality was how much the dog was socialized as a puppy.

In the study, low socialization was linked to high uncertainty. In other words, puppies that had been only a little used to other dogs, people, situations and sounds were more fearful than average.

All overall, dog breed predicted about 10 percent of all personality variation. The results were similar to those published in Science magazine last year of American studies with.

Salonen considers the percentage high.

“Personality is defined by the fact that the differences in them cannot be explained by any single factor. As a behavioral researcher, I consider that a ten percent explanation rate is already high.”

The Shetland Sheepdog can be skittish.

Primarily dogs are still individuals. Based on the personality profile of an individual dog, it would be impossible for Salonen to judge which breed the individual in question belongs to.

Race can still be considered a kind of prediction.

Salonen encourages anyone considering a dog to get to know the breeds, and to think realistically about their own resources and lifestyle.

“It’s better to get a dog with whom everyday life would probably go well, even if it turns out to be a very difficult representative of its breed.”

It remains for the buyer of the puppy to consider whether he would do better with a really shy, stubborn or domineering and aggressive dog.

You should also think about your own lifestyle.

For example, a lazy outdoor and slow-paced person should not necessarily get an energetic parson russell terrier, but look for calmer breeds.

The similarities between personality and breed found in Salonen’s research were quite consistent with the FCI and breed associations’ breed definitions and descriptions.

Due to their personality, some dog breeds may be better suited to an inexperienced owner than others.

According to Salonen, a dog breed with low uncertainty and aggressiveness could be suitable for a beginner dog owner. In addition, high canine and human sociability enables family members to get along with outsiders.

You could also have the ability to concentrate and the desire to please, so that training and learning habits would be easier.

Salonen the study also revealed an interesting detail about the effect of the owner’s attitude on the dog’s personality.

Dogs whose owners treated them primarily as pets were more insecure than other dogs.

Uncertainty was less in dogs that were treated more than family members.

Of all the dogs, whose owners used them as helpers at work or as a hobby, had the least uncertainty.

In 2022, the Lapland was the third most popular dog breed.

Canine In the 15,000-year history, dog breeds have only existed for a short time, because the current breed breeding only started about 160 years ago.

Long before the actual breed breeding, dogs have been used as help in hunting, guarding the herd and herding livestock.

The differences in the purpose of use of different types of dogs are based on the way the wolf hunts, which is called the hunting movement model.

Some dogs have preserved parts of the wolf’s movement pattern, while other parts have completely disappeared from their genes, says the doctor of animal behavior science Helena Telkänranta in his book What it’s like to be a dog.

A rescue dog and a border collie play briskly in the dog park. A dog is puppy-like compared to a wolf. In my opinion, even as an adult, the dog is at the level of a four-month-old wolf.

The herding border collie, like wolves, has a tendency to sneak up and chase after a pack of prey animals. However, the border collie, unlike the wolf, lacks the desire to sink its teeth into the back of a fleeing sheep.

For a shepherd dog, simply controlling the pack gives pleasure, when it implements this movement pattern only partially inherited from the wolf.

The retrievers, on the other hand, get special pleasure when they take a prey, for example a bird shot by a hunter, into their mouths. However, like a wolf, they do not have the desire to tear their prey to pieces.