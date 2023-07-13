Gian Motors Latin America, where Carlos Slim is a majority shareholder, has begun to bet on the growth of electric cars. Since 2016, with the introduction of the Chinese brand JACwhich, despite having a dark outlook during the pandemic, has now become one of the most important mobility alternatives in the country.

JAC has become one of the most reliable bets in the national market. During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the brand grew 42.3% by selling a total of 8,222 units. This is because during the previous year, JAC only added 5,778 cars sold during the same period.

JAC México is one of the car companies with a wide catalog of internal combustion, electric cars and some for commercial use, including cargo trucks and transport vans.

JAC Electric Features and Models

JAC E J7 It is the most dynamic electric car from the Chinese manufacturer. This is a sports car with great luxury inside and a range of 492 kilometers with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.

Features JAC E J7

Eco drive autonomy of 492 km

Lithium Ion-ferrophosphorus battery 50.1 kWh

Estimated charge time 15% – 100% in 8.5 hrs.

190hp power with 251 lb-ft of torque

regenerative braking system

Acceleration from 0-50 km/h in 3.5 seconds

17″ aluminum wheel

leather seats

Panoramic ceiling

10.4″ vertical media display

LED lighting

Price from $730,000 pesos

E Sei4 Pro: E Sei4 Pro is an SUV type pickup from JAC’s ‘Pure Electric’ family. This unit is one of the most spacious that the manufacturer has in its range of electric cars.

Features of the E Sei4 Pro

Range of 450 km

Lithium-ferrophosphate battery 51.9 kWh

Estimated charging time 15% – 100% in 9.5 hrs

148 HP power with 251 lb-ft of torque

regenerative braking system

Acceleration from 0 – 50 km/h in 4sec

360° camera in high definition

18″ aluminum wheel

520L trunk capacity

Folding rear seats

Price from $753,000 pesos

JAC E 10x: E 10X it is the most compact car of JAC. This vehicle is characterized by its tiny size and interior space that can transport up to 4 passengers.

E10X Features

Driving range of 360 km

Lithium-ferrophosphate battery 31.4 kWh

60HP power with 111 lb-ft of torque

10.25″ multimedia screen

stability control system

High strength steel structure

Driver and passenger airbag

Heavy-duty front and side bars

Front seat belts

Price from $439,000 pesos

