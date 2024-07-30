It seems like a joke, but we are less than a month away from it finally going on sale. Black Myth: Wukonggame style Dark Souls which takes us to a new adaptation of a journey to the west with the legendary Sun Wukong as the protagonist, and that has made the public interested in playing it immediately. In fact, up to this point there are not so many gameplays that have been shown, but within the little footage revealed some have it in their minds that they are going to play it.

In the lead up to its release, some information has been revealed, and it has been revealed that in the context of the story the character does not really die when defeated by enemies, since in these titles resurrecting is very common, they wanted to make this occurrence known by the NPCs. They commented that in the dialogues after having been defeated, the bosses will ask the protagonist in a rematch how this was possible, if moments before they left him without the ability to breathe.

The information has not come from someone who played it or from under-the-table rumors, it has been the developers of the title themselves in the Reddit official who shared the details to the audience, more for the enthusiasts of this type of action RPG games. This has brought a debate among them, as they always wonder how the characters revive in these titles, and now at least they will have answers in an independent release.

Remember that Black Myth: Wukong goes on sale on August 20 for PS5 and PC. The version of Xbox will come later.

Via: Reddit

Author’s note: This game will undoubtedly be the surprise of the year for many. You will have to wait just 20 days to get it on consoles and PC.