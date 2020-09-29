D.he personality of a person can be measured. At least that’s what psychologists assume. They use a model they call the “Big Five”. It captures the five major dimensions with which the essence of a person can be grasped in their opinion: compatibility, openness, conscientiousness and emotional stability of a person. Also the degree of extraversion: is someone more withdrawn or sociable? All dimensions are measured on scales, so you can be very open to new things, reasonably open or very careful to stick to the tried and tested. And on these scales, much more changes in the course of life than previously assumed, says personality psychologist Jule Specht.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: They deal with the question of how personality changes in the course of life. How is it with you personally, are you different than you were ten years ago?

Jule Specht: Yes, definitely! One of the five central characteristics that make up personality is emotional stability. It describes how easy-going or anxious someone is, how easily someone can deal with stress and things like that.