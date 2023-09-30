Given the excitement of the upcoming elections, career politicians get ready to seek new popular office. The tendency to change parties to achieve this has become the most feasible way.

Analysts agree that the bet is on a win-win, in which the parties go for structure and the politicians go for a guaranteed candidacy.

Ideologies

Particularly, Brunetteand with significant criticism, has received dozens of militants of the PRI, PAN And till Citizen movement. In the Frente Amplio por México, its coordinator, Xóchitl Gálvez, has announced that Morenistas are also looking for a space, especially in local areas.

Javier Rosiles Salas analyzed that ideology stopped being important for political parties a long time ago. “There is an ideological blurring, it seems to me, in exchange for the hope of greater electoral performance in territories where it is not as powerful,” he said.

“He grasshopper”, as the change of party by politicians is known, considered that it obeys the logic of leadership integration, but also, the political capital that these added politicians have worked for.

“As minor as it may seem, it is political capital that they have been working on in other parties and what they do is transfer it to the Front or Brunette“, with the intention of competing, it seems to me, in spaces where the parties are not so strong,” he said. However, he criticized that this shows one of the weaknesses of both the Broad Front for Mexico like Morena, in the place where these characters move.

Performance

In the case of Brunetteanalyzed that the paradox is that greater electoral performance is sought with the inclusion of these leaderships and the political capital they bring, but also, in exchange for this supposed electoral profitability, many conflicts can be generated.

About the key legislators of Brunette who have expressed support for Marcelo Ebrard, analyst Javier Rosiles Salas pointed out that the current discrepancies and especially what happens with the approval of the 2024 budget could also leave them without reelection opportunities for the coming process. “There is no place for the Ebrardistas, but there is a place for the PRI members, right? “It’s a pretty interesting paradox there,” he said.

New matches

Armando Zacarías Castillo, political scientist and academic in the University of Guadalajarapointed out that being the party in power, Brunette It has generated a very powerful attraction for many political profiles that were already attached to other parties and for new politicians who are integrating into the field of public management.

On the other hand, he indicated that there are two leaderships that are established as important parties, not from the federal point of view, but from the local affiliations, as is the case of Movimiento Ciudadano, or in Sinaloa, the possible case of PAS as well. “Evidently there is a transformation regarding where the trends of political control and the exercise of power are going,” he said.

Interests

In contrast, he indicated that the usefulness also for new parties with power, as in the case of Brunette and in that of Citizen movement In Jalisco and Nuevo León, it is not to train a politician, but to use the scheme of use that the politicians who are migrating towards those parties have regarding bases and structures.

For Armando Zacarías, this panorama shows the great challenge that parties have to establish a platform solid enough so that there is the greatest possible congruence between the ideological dimension and electoral competition.

Political scientist Esperanza Palma added that in the 2021 local and federal elections it was observed that Morena recycled candidates who once had a PRI or PRD affiliation. She highlighted cases such as the candidate of Brunette for Nuevo León, Clara Luz Flores, who was a PRI member and was a candidate.

Strategy

Other examples, such as the case of Alfonso Durazo, who was secretary of Luis Donaldo Colosio, was in Vicente Fox’s campaign, finally joined Brunette and won the governorship of Sonora. He also, with an extensive PRI career, pointed out Layda Sansores, current governor of Campeche, among others.

For the specialist, since Morena was a new party, it did not have its own cadres and this attraction of ex-PRI members is normal for a party with those characteristics. What is observed in 2023, she indicated, is the continuation of a previous strategy. Despite various claims from the Morenoist militancy, Palma analyzed that it will not have a strong effect and what will maintain cohesion is the central objective of winning the 2024 elections and everything that is at stake, such as the majority in Congress .