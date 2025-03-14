

March has arrived in Madrid with a storm of despair, puddles, bikes from riders that skid on the steps of silver paper and blue sadness of the eyes of Pilar Sánchez Acera, which is a Cantabrian with sheep, … wrecks and telephone deletion. The head of the Cabinet of the Chief of Cabinet of Sánchez, a Fractal Sánchez, arrived at the Supreme Court as those committed actresses who interviewed in the backgrounds of the newspapers in which they encouraged to have a lover entered the film festivals. Pilar, who could be called Vega, appears from that Parisien gray shelter glamor that accompanies the vocational ‘gauche’ when neons do not shine, the gentlemen getting striped in the bedside tables, those of the ‘me too’ taking out the bartularia in the statements of the court, the porters of brothel who handled the public contracts and those who rented the floors that call the floors that call the floors that they call the floors. Sanchismo puts a state attorney general who erases possible evidence when they impute it.

I say that Sánchez Acera came to declare, spiritual, spiky, blue and innocent as a na’vi of the moon called Pandora of Madrid socialism where a remote civilization of gatherer hunters survives that are listing. Sanchez said nine years ago that politics had to take three steps ahead of justice, but not that he had to flee from her like an apples thief. Now Sánchez Acera, who is a conjugation of Sánchez, has declared that he does not remember who sent him the message with the information of Ayuso’s boyfriend and that passed to Juan Lobato. And that Lobato asked him where the filtration had come from, but he does not remember who passed the confidential report with which they intended to destroy the president of the Community of Madrid, as if one are given two million dollars and has no idea who has given them to them. Perhaps it has been a journalist, he says, because journalists now filter the government and the birds are thrown on the shotguns.



Delete the test “The concealment of things always has to do with consciousness, and that is why we remember what we want”

He also changed phone, erased the SIM data and extended the mantle of oblivion, which is a form of memory. All mobile changes, the emptying of email messages and the destruction of the cards have so much so much to do with the scenario of the crime that the smell of the bleach with which they cleaned the bathtub comes from here. There are times when the test is the deletion of the test. The concealment of things always has to do with consciousness, which all persecutes us as a shameful tail and that is why we remember what we want. They counted on a narco that declared in a court in Cádiz and, when the judge asked him what he was doing at four in the morning in that drill beach, he replied walked because it was hard for him to reconcile his dream. When his honor inquired about the fact that he was wearing a water suit, he said that that night he hit a very humid west and that, interested in the shadow of a boat that seemed to run off the beach, his civil guard fell on him. “And how do you explain your four sentences for drug trafficking?” The judge asked him. He replied that bad things quickly forgot.











