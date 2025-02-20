Sometimes, pain takes different forms to emotional, as if chosen, suddenly, an object, possessed it and began to live it to explain through it. He does it and gives him a different meaning to the one known so far. Transforms it for … Always in another thing that was not until that moment. On the porch of the house of the Bibaswhere on October 7, 2023 Hamas kidnapped Yarden, Shiri and his children Kfir and Ariel (delivered dead this Thursday), their toys were scattered in a shipwreck disorder.

At the entrance of the house, that no one dared to order later, they lie abandoned on the artificial grass a baby bath, a walker, a remote control car without a wheel and a princess castle with the rickety doors. There was also a swinging, white and plastic horse, besieged by all that blood. He remained lying on his right side, devoid of his little owners, movement, laughter and happiness that used to surround him, demolished, only and also dead, in his own way.

Nir Oz, the Kibutz in which Hamas killed one in four inhabitants, was a hybrid between an urbanization of low houses with gardens adorned with crafts and an outdoor cemetery

He was there when those images were recorded that will accompany the terrorists to the basements of hell: the mother holds the two children in her arms and looks at the murderers around her, who point her and shout her to do this or what other. Nir Oz, the Kibutz in which Hamas killed one in four inhabitants, was a hybrid between an urbanization of low houses with gardens adorned with crafts and an outdoor cemetery.

They put so many bodies in the refrigerators of the Kibutz kitchen that, To eliminate the smell of death, the building must probably be demolishedalthough they have not yet made the decision. The footprints of the massacre remain intact, faded by the sun, the penalty and the months, like that little horse on the floor without your child, like a tombstone of colors.

On the facade of the house where the kids, grandchildren of a propalestine Argentine Jew, the army and the forensic have marked codes that speak of kidnapped and dead, and that one does not end up deciphering. At the wooden door Someone nailed children’s portraits that became a symbol of barbarism and anguish that Hamas has resolved in the worst possible way in the Jan Yunís ceremony. By Hanuka, Jewish Christmas, Israelis kids played with dice with the names of the little ones.

In the Plaza de los Haranes, in Tel Aviv, they set up a table with empty chairs with their names and all over the world posted posters with their faces from those who looked like in another dimension, now. In other countries and in protest of the brutality of the Israeli response -more innocent dead and toys between the debris on the other side -some posters were torn in an attack on the innocence that will cost us to recover. On the day of the attack, when the images of the kidnapping of the Bibas began to circulate, the minister of childhood of our country talked about the right of the Palestinians to resist.

Since then they have become a symbol, first of hope, and now of the cruelty of the terrorists. The little ones appear everywhere in those family scenes in which someone takes a photo or a video aware of how fast they grow. To all that paradise today shattered, one adds the rocker and knows that he will accompany him forever as a lament. The horse as an envoy of the shadows, assaults him by surprise in the games of the houses of friends with children, in the shop windows of the toy stores and in the catalogs of kings. It happens so many times that one is already formed that all the rockers will be that rocker and all those killed by Hamas, those dead redhead children, lying in their small black boxes, exhibited by their murderers as offerings on the altars of evil and madness .