For many years there has been talk that video games can fall into the category of addictions, since there are users who have even died in their chairs while playing League of Legends. But from those cases that are counted, society has wanted to interpret that all those who enjoy this hobby behave in the same way.

This brings us to a new episode in a series of Aztec TV call As the Saying Says, which takes real situations to an aspect that can be perceived as absurd dramatizations. And just like what happened with the Guadalupe’s rose and the otakus, decided to write an episode dedicated to video games as an addiction.

The chapter is called It is better to lack than to exceed, and puts us in the role of Lorena, a girl dedicated to e-sports who has a certain affinity for shouting loudly in games, just as is reflected with some streamers, which does not necessarily happen with everyone. And her father is the one who is tired of listening to her play all day, because he doesn’t let her younger sister study.

Here the first snippet:

In the episode, he is treated as the black sheep of the family, since Lorena seeks to study video game programming, since she wants to take her hobby to the workplace. Also, as a hook for the episode, we get a scene in which the father is fed up with everything and throws the console out the window, this seems to be a Xbox Series S.

People can watch the entire episode at a link placed on Youtube.

Via: Youtube

editor’s note: It seems that these writers were the ones who went viral on the podcast from a month ago, since they give a rather exaggerated perspective at times. I even doubt that the father in real life throws a console for sale as if it were something normal, at most he sells it as punishment, but throwing it would be lost money.