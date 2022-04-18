The leaks and rumors of the next chapter of the manga continue. Dragon Ball Super to be published via Manga Plus next April 20, 2022. The issue with the following information is that everything indicates that someone in Japan, with a certain authority on the subject, has already read the manga and gave some information that we should not lose sight of.

The first detail is very cryptic and doesn’t blurt much out, not even committing to giving the full context. Let’s just say he just posted a sentence to give us a better idea of ​​what’s to come from the fight between Gas Y Bardock that took place in the past.

In accordance with Ryokutyathe reason for the victory – or whatever you want to call it – is due to something that happens with Bardock. This detail rewrites the entire history of dragon ball as we know it.

To that we must add that the trick to defeating that something has to do with spiritualism. Now, it has to be emphasized that that something is a variable in Ryokutya’s statement that leaves us in total suspense because we don’t know exactly what the heck he’s talking about.

Let us not forget that, in the previous chapters, Gas claims to Goku that he is not fighting seriously and is just running away. He even points out that his father had that something that set him apart.

When does Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 come out?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that in chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku remembers how his parents said goodbye to him before traveling to Earth. That triggered a number of theories.

The first thing we imagine is that Goku something else woke up inside him and that may mean that a transformation is coming. Also whiz said that the protagonist of the original series of Akira Toriyama he must find his own Ultra Instinct and not imitate what angels like him have.

Now chapter 83 of Dragon Ball Super premieres on April 20 through plus sleeve and is titled Bardock vs. Gas 2. We already had a preview and we already have a slight idea of ​​everything that awaits us from the manga.

Are you excited about what’s coming for this long-awaited manga? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. We are also waiting for you on our channel Discord and follow us on Twitter. Do not miss the news of EarthGamer via Google news.

