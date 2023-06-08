Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, has been transferred from a prison in Texas to a transition center for prisoners in California before his release.

(Read also: The Prosecutor’s Office notifies Trump that he is being investigated for keeping classified documents)

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Donald Murphy, told EFE this Wednesday that Colonel Aispuro She was transferred on May 30 from the Texas jail where she was being held, the Carswell Federal Medical Center, which the authorities call “community confinement”, under the Office of Residential Readmission Management in Long Beach (California).

This means that Coronel Aispuro would currently be either confined to a private home or to a residential re-entry center, known as a transition home. Murphy declined to provide more details about the conditions in which Coronel Aispuro is currently confined or the reason for her transfer.

It is expected that Chapo’s wife will be released on September 13 after serving the 3-year sentence she received, after the 10 months she spent in detention without bail were subtracted.

According to the BOP’s website, halfway houses are places where help is provided to inmates nearing release to help them “gradually rebuild their ties to the community.”

In these centers they are offered a “safe, structured and supervised” environment, as well as employment counseling, assistance in managing their finances and other programs. In February 2022, the BOP reported the transfer of Coronel Aispuro to the FMC Carswell minimum security prison in North Texas, after her sentence in November 2021 for her involvement in her husband’s drug trafficking operations.

Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February 2021 at Dulles airport in Virginia, and in June of that year pleaded guilty to cooperating with the drug trafficking business of El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence in the US, for importing cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine into this country and for money laundering. The 33-year-old woman also pleaded guilty to another crime related to financial operations related to the commercial and residential properties of the drug trafficker.

All this was carried out throughout her marriage to the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, whom she married in 2007, when she turned 18. Her plea agreement allowed her to benefit from a sentence reduction, which according to the federal prosecutor’s office was a lesser sentence because her participation was “minimal” within the machinery of a large criminal organization. During her husband’s trial, it emerged that she assisted in Guzmán’s spectacular escape through a tunnel from a prison in Mexico in 2015 and in other illicit activities.

(Read also: María Luisa Manríquez: what is known about the queen’s crime, which shakes Mexico)

Coronel Aispuro, who has underage twin daughters with Guzmán, was the center of attention during her husband’s trial in New York for his ostentatious life, such as the seventh birthday he gave his daughters inspired by the Barbie doll, whose photos posted on Instagram.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

Outrageous! A 14-year-old teenager was murdered after asking for a photo at a concertMexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announces his resignation: he will seek the presidency in 2024