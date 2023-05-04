Wednesday night May 3 ‘Los Chapitos’, sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera, would have sent a letter to Milenio exposing “their version” of the illegal activities of which they are accused nationally and internationally.

This was announced by the media itself in its newscast, where the Guzmán family lawyerJose Refugio Rodriguez, revealed the recipient of the document: the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration).

In addition, he highlighted the following: “It is concern, they feel worried. What person could be calm when they know that the most powerful country on Earth is looking for them.”

But, What does the letter allegedly sent by Los Chapitos to Milenio say? Below all the details and some screenshots so you can read carefully.

surprising news

At the beginning of the text, it was explained that the purpose is to "clarify various points"one of them, what they mentioned as "the reality of the conference on April 14, 2023", where the DEA mentioned Los Chapitos.

It was specified that Joaquín Guzmán’s children are not leaders of the Sinaloa Cartelalthough there are “countless small and large groups that have their base of operations in the state or are made up of people from Sinaloa and operate in other parts of the country or even in other parts of the world.”

The document clarified that these organizations are independent and “they are not accountable or requested.”

“The way these independent groups operate is often based on using the name of our father or in more recent cases, the name of us, the little boys, as they have called us. For example, in order to work with total impunity, they They make their suppliers and their customers believe that they are our partners or intermediaries to have a better negotiation”.

Besides, It was speculated that there is "world propaganda" around the brand 'El Chapo' Guzmán, used by other criminal groups, traditional media, social networks, business sectors and more.

“In the times we live in, of social networks, due to the desire to obtain visits and give viral notes, or to make themselves known, day by day, the number of people who use the name of Chapo Guzmán, or of us his children, increases. For call the atention”.

The letter also indirectly mentioned Forbes magazinewhich in the year 209 placed the former drug trafficker imprisoned in the United States in the 701st position of the richest people in the world.

“Even a magazine of an economic and financial nature gained a market by publishing our father in a list of millionaires without having their centers.”

One of the strongest sentences in the text, which could summarize the information, is the following: "The people see it, believe it and judge us (…) A lie told a thousand times ends up becoming the truth", also as a reference to the content published in different distribution channels.

What the Chapitos would have done about the abundant information about them, according to the letter, is to act with “prudence” because “We believed that keeping quiet and not bothering anyone would lessen the consequences of the cradle in which we were born.”