Los Chapitos, the influential drug trafficking group led by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, have taken drastic measures related to fentanyl trafficking in Mexicoaccording to newspaper reports Millennium.

The group has issued public messages denying any links to this highly dangerous opioid. and has imposed a strict ban on its production and sale in the state of Sinaloa.

These actions occur in a context of increasing pressure on Los Chapitos by US authorities, who have intensified their efforts to dismantle this criminal organization.

A few weeks ago, for example, The Washington government achieved the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’ and leader of the criminal group, and intensified sanctions against Chinese companies accused of providing Mexican groups with precursors needed for fentanyl.

Ovidio Guzmán and his father Joaquín 'Chapo' Guzmán.

According to El Milenio, a few months ago ‘Los Chapitos’ sent a letter to the media ensuring that they are not responsible for fentanyl trafficking in the United States, which caused thousands of overdose deaths in that country in 2022.

“The anti-drug agency of the most powerful country in the world announced charges against us for importing and selling fentanyl. (…) We have never worked with fentanyl. However, in Sinaloa there are many who work with it,” the letter reads. .

“We have never knowingly established relationships with people who traffic fentanyl,” they add.

A few months ago, according to the Mexican media, The cartel also sent messages on WhatsApp ensuring that fentanyl was “prohibited as a mixer.” to enhance the effects of cocaine, marijuana and other synthetic drugs.

“The decision comes from above, from the brothers, and anyone caught disobeying will be punished,” says the cited newspaper.

After the messages, in recent months At least ten murders or disappearances occurred related to the fentanyl ban.

In addition to the ban, Los Chapitos began random supervisions at local drug sales points in Sinaloaverifying that there is no fentanyl among the distributed products.

Violators face serious consequences, according to local sources.

