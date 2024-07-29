Mexico City.- In the hours after the arrest of Ismael Zambada Garcia, the last godfather of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, U.S. authorities revealed their first clues to the mystery at the heart of it all: how did a fugitive who had eluded capture for decades end up directly in their hands?

Mr. Zambada García, according to officials, had been lured by a son of his former partner in crime, the notorious drug lord known as El Chapo, onto a private plane that took him without his permission across the border.

But after further investigation into the account of El Chapo’s son, Joaquín Guzmán López, with people who had knowledge of it, U.S. officials have arrived at a different, more dramatic version of what happened in Mexico.

Mr. Zambada García, one of his country’s most wanted men, had emerged from a mountain hideout last week and was ambushed in the Mexican city of Culiacán at what he thought would be a friendly meeting with Mr. Guzmán López, according to three federal law enforcement officials who spoke anonymously to discuss sensitive details of the case. Mr. Guzmán López then forced Mr. Zambada García across the border in a turboprop Beechcraft King Air, where he was detained by American federal agents, according to the officials.

This version of events is consistent with one recently offered by Mr. Zambada García’s lawyer, who told the New York Times and other media outlets that his client had not been tricked onto the plane but had been kidnapped. According to the lawyer, Mr. Guzmán López assaulted Mr. Zambada García with a group of henchmen who handcuffed him, put a bag over his head and forced him into a car and then onto the plane, where he remained tied up for the duration of the flight.

“My client did not surrender nor negotiate any terms with the United States government,” the lawyer, Frank Perez, said in a statement released to reporters. “Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client.”

It was the latest twist in a murky and shifting story shaped by multiple parties with a stake in its outcome: U.S. and Mexican officials, cartel sources and lawyers for the kingpins. As new versions of the capture continue to emerge, the only thing that is clear is that no one has yet told the whole story publicly.

Even now, the precise events of last Thursday that ended with Mr. Zambada García and Mr. Guzmán López in American custody at a regional airport near El Paso, Texas, remain unclear. More details about what happened that day could become known on Wednesday when Mr. Zambada García appears in court in El Paso.

The three law enforcement officials told The Times that the U.S. government had no involvement in, nor real-time knowledge of, the specific methods used to bring Mr. Zambada García to the United States. However, the U.S. government had more clarity about what happened in Mexico last week, they said, after more thorough questioning of sources with knowledge of what had happened.

According to one of the officials, the Culiacan ambush turned violent when bodyguards loyal to Guzman Lopez confronted those loyal to Zambada Garcia.

Legal experts say that even if Zambada Garcia came to the United States under physical duress, it might not have any effect on the criminal charges against him. There are longstanding legal precedents that allow prosecutors to pursue cases against defendants who were brought to the United States against their will, experts said.

“U.S. law is pretty clear that even kidnappings that violate extradition treaties do not provide a basis for relief for the defendant,” said Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor and professor at Columbia Law School.

But Zambada García’s lawyer may try to capitalize on the kidnapping allegations, potentially complicating U.S. law enforcement efforts to prosecute him, if not as a legal issue, then perhaps as a diplomatic one.

Relations between U.S. law enforcement and Mexican authorities have been tense since 2020, when U.S. federal agents arrested Salvador Cienfuegos, a former Mexican defense minister, in Los Angeles, only to release him and drop charges after the Mexican government expressed outrage at not being informed of the operation. The Mexican government has said it had nothing to do with the arrests of the two top cartel bosses in El Paso and was not informed of them until after they occurred.

“The issue has more to do with diplomatic niceties and public relations than whether an American court can hear this allegation,” Richman said.

Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said Monday that authorities had opened their own investigation into the events in Mexico and “any crimes that may have occurred.”

A person close to Mr. Guzmán López, along with two current and two current U.S. officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about the case, say no formal agreement had been reached with him before his surrender.

But his role in capturing Mr. Zambada García did not come out of nowhere but was the culmination of a secret channel that a small team of F.B.I. agents had maintained with him and some of his brothers for years, current and former officials said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the existence of such a channel at his daily news conference on Monday, saying that U.S. officials had been in discreet contact with Guzmán López for some time. Mexico’s security minister said U.S. authorities had been informed on multiple occasions that Guzmán López was considering turning himself in to U.S. authorities.

The conversations with the sons, which took place directly and through intermediaries, began nearly five years ago, shortly after El Chapo — whose real name is Joaquin Guzman Loera — was convicted of drug conspiracy charges at a trial in Brooklyn and sentenced to life in prison, said three of the people familiar with the talks.

The goal of the talks had always been to persuade Guzmán Loera’s sons, known collectively as the Chapitos, to avoid their father’s fate and turn themselves in to the United States, where they all face federal charges. The talks became more intense and frequent, according to people familiar with them, after one of the sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, was extradited from Mexico last fall to face trial in Chicago.

That led to a conversation with U.S. officials about the possibility of Joaquín turning himself in and bringing Mr. Zambada García with him, whether voluntarily or not, according to one of the current and one of the former officials.

Such a move would have two direct benefits for the Guzman brothers: It would increase the chance that Joaquin and Ovidio would obtain favorable terms in any future deal with U.S. prosecutors, and it would help the two brothers who remain in Mexico by eliminating one of their main rivals in the Sinaloa cartel, Mr. Zambada Garcia.

The talks with Joaquín intensified this month, according to two of the people familiar with them, when he began telling his American interlocutors that he was close to persuading Mr. Zambada García to meet with him without his typical security detail.

It is not unheard of for U.S. law enforcement to maintain discreet contacts with even the most violent Mexican traffickers.

In fact, for several years, some of the same American officials who were talking to El Chapo’s sons were also in communication with Mr. Zambada García, trying to negotiate his own possible surrender, according to one of the officials.

On Thursday morning, when the trip was apparently confirmed, Guzmán López’s interlocutors notified a small group of U.S. law enforcement officials who were interested in prosecuting Zambada García, according to the official.

U.S. federal agents were then briefed, the official said, as the meeting took place and the plane took off, headed for El Paso with Mr. Zambada Garcia on board. The plane quietly entered U.S. airspace with the help of Customs and Border Protection.

Agents were waiting for him at Doña Ana County International Airport, a small airport just outside El Paso.