The Chapel of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, in the rural area of ​​Araras (city in the interior of São Paulo), was vandalized last weekend. Images of saints were thrown on the floor and the walls were spray-painted with phrases such as “The earth is flat” It is “the space agencies lie”.

The SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo) said that a blowtorch was used to invade the chapel. Police are investigating the case, but so far no suspects have been identified.

Phrases like “the earth is a flat circle with a dome above (our sky)” It is “important detail, the bible also says that the earth is flat”. The diocese of Limeira issued, on Monday (May 1, 2023), a note of repudiation of the “act of religious intolerance”. The text was published in Instagram.

“In times of aggressive social behavior, where violence, prejudice and intolerance towards others stand out, we must emphasize the Magna Carta of 1988, mainly with regard to the practice of religious tolerance and the culture of peace, respecting the dignity and freedom of conscience from religion”, reads the publication. “May the flag of peace, respect for religious manifestations and love of neighbor be the flag to be wielded by all of us.”

Playback/Twitter Chapel of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, in Araras, city in the interior of São Paulo, vandalized