Chapecoense knows sadness and also joy. The club that suffered one of the worst air accidents in the history of a soccer team on November 28, 2016, was promoted to the first division of Brazil. After a year in Serie B, the modest Chapecó team beat Figueirense and will play the Brasileirao again this year.

Four dates from the end of the championship, the Arena Condá stadium vibrated on Tuesday night when Chapecoense won 2-1 with goals from Paulinho (22) and Derlan (66) and guaranteed his ticket to the highest category.

With the victory, the green team reached 66 points, fourteen more than the fifth, Juventude, and got the second promotion, after the leader América-MG also assured their classification to First. There are still two spots left to define the four teams that will be promoted.

LET’S TURN! 🏹⚽💚 WE ARE SERIE A! It was not easy to check here.

It was not easy to check here. It was much harder than we imagined. With work, humble, dedication, união and, mainly, with FORÇA QUE VEM DE CIMA, with Chapecoense, with promessa.

Meanwhile, in Brasileirao there are nine dates remaining and seven teams are fighting not to be relegated, including important clubs such as Botafogo, Vasco da Gama, Bahia or Fortaleza.

The promotion, moreover, is a balm for Chapecoense, who in recent times has received blunt blows.

On the last day of 2020, its president, Paulo Magro, died of coronavirus at the age of 57. In August 2019, the leader had taken over the reins of a club that was facing a deep economic crisis, a situation for which in July of this year he launched a virtual collection to pay salaries.

But the most forceful blow for Chapecoense was the plane crash he suffered on November 28, 2016 in Colombia, where he had to play the final of the South American Cup against Atlético Nacional de Medellín.

Of the 77 people on board, 71 died, including 19 Chapecoense players and 14 from the technical commission.

After the catastrophe, Chape was declared champion of the continental tournament.

The club managed to rebuild and stay two more years in Serie A of the Brasileirao, but in 2019 it fell after finishing second to last in the highest category of Brazilian football.

Since his promotion to Serie A in 2014, Chapecoense was considered an example of management and administration, although the situation changed after the incident, in which its president, Sandro Pallaoro, the main architect of those achievements, also died.

Transfers that did not materialize, lower income from television rights, constant changes of technician, the fall in the number of members and compensation to the families of the victims of the plane crash reduced the club’s cash, which closed 2019 with a deficit close to 25 million reais (6.3 million dollars at the average exchange rate for that year).

With information from AFP