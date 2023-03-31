The Brazilian wine map is expanding to the Northeast. After the São Francisco Valley obtained the Indication of Origin (IP) seal, a new terroir is emerging amidst the natural exuberance of Chapada Diamantina, in the interior of Bahia. A year ago, Vinícola Uvva opened its doors in the Bahian city of Mucugê and since then has celebrated achievements in Brazil and abroad. In the first year of commercialization, two of its labels — the red Cordel and the Microlote Chardonnay, both from the 2019 vintage — obtained gold medals in the Brazil Wine Challenge 2022, organized by the Associação Brasileira de Enologia. Then it was the turn of the judges of the Vinalies 2023 contest, in Bordeaux (France), to recognize the quality of Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, which won a silver medal. Now, Uvva debuts with prominence in the 2023 Descorchados Guide. No less than eight labels from the winery received more than 90 points and the Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 was elected the Red Revelation of the yearbook.

For the CEO of Vinícola Uvva, Fabiano Borré, having the seal of the awards crowns the company’s first year in the market and encourages his team to continue evolving in search of innovation and quality. “Our terroir is a great differentiator, which gives us authenticity,” he said. Borré belongs to the third generation of a gaucho family descended from European immigrants who in 2012 decided to invest in the planting of grapes for the production of fine wines in Chapada Diamantina. The vineyards were planted at 1,150 meters above sea level and are protected from excessive humidity by the Serra do Sincorá, which creates a unique microclimate — in addition to a beautiful landscape. Elaborated by the experienced oenologist Marcelo Petroli, the wines are elegant, balanced and with excellent aromatic complexity. The red Diamã, a blend that spends 12 months in French oak barrels, costs R$ 260.



LANDSCAPE AND ARCHITECTURE With vineyards planted at 1,150 meters and overlooking the Serra do Sincorá, Uvva benefits from a unique microclimate. Investment made by the Borré family in the winery was conceived to take advantage of the tourist vocation of the surroundings. Visit with tasting can cost BRL 310.

WINE TOURISM With annual production of 300,000 bottles, the winery was born focused on wine tourism and offers three options for visits, starting at R$160. The most expensive tour (R$310) includes a harmonized tasting of four labels. The impressive architecture of the winery, surrounded by reflecting pools, is enhanced by details such as the permanent exhibition by the plastic artist Marcos Zacariades, installed in the underground basement, and by the recently opened Arenito restaurant, under the command of chef André Chequer, who has worked in Italy.