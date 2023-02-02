with photosKing Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are certainly not celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary together. In Willemstad on Curaçao, thousands of people line the route to receive something from the couple and their eldest daughter Princess Amalia, which results in chaotic scenes. Security around the couple and the critically endangered princess is working overtime.

What a start to a wedding day. At the Pontjesbrug in the heart of Willemstad, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima hang a key on a heart-shaped work of art. They just don’t do that in an intimate setting, but with dozens of dignitaries, security guards, tourists and journalists around them. “Wonderful to be here on Curaçao on our wedding day, but it is everywhere,” says the monarch.

The royal couple with Princess Amalia at the Pontjesbrug. © Brunopress



He then walks across the Pontjesbrug with his wife and daughter. Around the Oranjes, the Dutch security guards are working overtime to provide them with as free a passage as possible, with extra attention for the seriously endangered Amalia. They do this together with security guards and police officers from Curaçao, but cannot prevent many (Dutch) tourists from coming close to the members of the royal family. See also Russian attack | Ukraine probably won't accept Putin's cease-fire offer, a military scientist estimates

It was chaotic busy when the Oranges visited. © Brunopress



“I told the queen that I have also seen her in Zwolle at the provincial house,” says Gerrit Dekker from Doetinchem on the Pontjesbrug, after he spontaneously shook hands with her. Shortly afterwards, the Dutch security guards ensure that Dekker disappears from the immediate vicinity of the Oranjes. The group moves on to Brionplein. From a distance, the pushing and pulling around Willem-Alexander, Máxima and Amalia most resembles a whirlwind from a comic strip.

© Brunopress



‘He put it in his mouth’

What also does not help the Dutch bodyguards of the Royal and Diplomacy Security Service is that they sometimes have to have discussions with Curaçao police officers. “I am in direct contact with the royal house, I am sure that the king will find this a good distance to the press,” says an experienced security guard at the heart-shaped artwork at the Pontjesbrug. The agent looks at him furiously, while he keeps pushing the press army behind. “That may be, but I have another order.” See also HS Helsinki Eero Wallen's basement is probably rotting for an unknown reason: Now he presents a theory of a phenomenon that threatens a residential area in Helsinki

© Brunopress



The discussion ends with the arrival of the Oranges. They pose, hang the lock on the work of art and, according to tradition, King Willem-Alexander puts the key in his mouth.

Máxima and Amalia look at him in bewilderment, as does artist Carlos Blaaker. ,,He just did it, the king just put it in his mouth”, Blaaker cheers.

Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also That's how long Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca protect

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: