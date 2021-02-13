In the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump everything is open again: The indictment is being expanded. That could also call into question the acquittal for Trump, which is considered safe.

In the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump * there was a surprising turnaround on Saturday (see first report).

The democratic chief prosecutor had enforced that witnesses could be heard.

After some confusion and deliberation among the senators, the decision was made: The closing arguments will be held (see update from February 13, 7:38 p.m.).

Update from February 13, 7:38 p.m.: “If you do not try to put out a fire, then you have put it on purpose,” said Chief Prosecutor Jamie Raskin, summarizing the explosiveness of the call, which was surprisingly admitted as evidence on Saturday. In his plea, he urged the senators to consider in their decision that Trump’s behavior had put many people in mortal danger. “President Trump must be condemned for the security of our democracy and the people,” said Raskin. He called for Trump to be found guilty of “inciting a riot”. This must go hand in hand with the fact that he will be excluded from future public offices at the federal level.

Trump’s defense lawyers have so far also pursued the strategy that Trump was unaware of the scope of the attack on the Capitol – and the danger in which Vice President Mike Pence was in danger. “It’s impossible that Trump didn’t know about it,” says one of the so-called impeachment managers, David Cicilline. The president had not rushed to the help of the senators, but even turned down requests for help.

Impeachment Against Trump: Confusion Around Witness Hearing

First report from February 13, 7:31 p.m.: Washington DC (USA) – The impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump are completely open again: By morning (local time) it was apparently clear in the USA that Trump would still be acquitted on Saturday. But then accusers from the House of Representatives * prevailed in a vote.

The senators voted 55-45 to allow witnesses – including a Republican senator who would have incriminated Trump. The focus was on a phone call Trump made with Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy is said to have asked Trump to call his supporters back from the Capitol. “Kevin, I think these people are more angry about the (presidential) election than you,” Trump is alleged to have just said. Republican MP Jaime Herrera Beutler reported on this to CNN, among other things, because McCarthy informed her about it.

Donald Trump: His second impeachment case is about to be decided.

Impeachment proceedings against Trump: everything open again – bizarre call comes into focus

After the vote, the senators withdrew to deliberate: Would the US be politically paralyzed by an ongoing impeachment process? Is it in the interests of the Democratic Party to drag out the process?

The next turning point followed: Instead of summoning witnesses to the Senate *, both sides agreed that the phone call should be formally accepted as evidence. The closing arguments should then begin.

Impeachment proceedings against Trump: Chaotic scenes in the Senate after the turnaround

Slightly chaotic scenes had developed around this vote. Some senators, like the reported television commentators, had apparently not been entirely clear about what they were voting on. In impeachment proceedings, the rules are set during the process. Should witnesses be called, the Senate would have to vote on the approval of each individual.

At first it looked as if the process could drag on for hours, days or weeks and thus slow down Biden's agenda. Because if one side had called witnesses, the other side would have done so too. In the meantime, the media had even spoken of up to 300 witnesses on the Trump defense side. At least that now seems to have been averted.

