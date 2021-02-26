A year after the first case of coronavirus, which was also the first in Latin America, the pandemic remains out of control in Brazil, with more than 251,000 deaths and a president who refuses to acknowledge its severity, while the new Amazon variant spreads in silence for the country.

Since February 26, 2020, about 10.4 million Brazilians have been infected with covid-19, although it is estimated that the real number is up to two or three times higher.

Brazil is still today one of the active global foci of the disease, the country with the second most deaths and the third with the most infected, after the United States and India.

The vaccination campaign began in mid-January, later than some of the region’s neighbors, and is progressing slowly. Only 3% of the population received the first dose.

Since November, Brazil has faced a “second wave” of infections that once again led the country to a daily average of more than 1,000 deaths.

Over a thousand families broken every day. 1,541 deaths were registered on Thursday, the second highest figure since the start of the health crisis, according to data from the Health Ministry. The country has already buried a population that could fill the Maracana stadium three times.

Employees with special protective suits, in the Manaus cemetery, which had to be expanded to be able to bury those killed by coronavirus. Photo: AFP

“It’s a horror movie”, summarizes in dialogue with the EFE agency Raquel Stucchi, infectologist at the University of Campinas and consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

The president of Brazil, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, insists on turning the page and recently said that “there is no use staying home crying.”

Hospitals on the edge

But the pandemic continues to stoke the country. The intensive care units of 17 regional capitals are on the brink of collapse, with more than 80% of their beds occupied.

The situation, now, is worrying in the central, southern and northern regions of the country.

In the state of Amazon, which has the worst mortality rate in Brazil, it is suspected that the new variant, baptized as P.1, is one of the factors behind the chaos in which this region is immersed, especially the city of Manaus, which also had to deal with the lack of oxygen tanks.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, at least 50 people died of suffocation.

“Everyone is at the limit,” Carlos Lula, president of the National Council of Regional Health Secretaries, said Thursday.

Health professionals, exhausted after a year without rest, today have a greater knowledge of the disease, but at the same time, says Stucchi, hospital capacity has been reduced compared to the first wave and there was an “oversight” by political managers at the time of providing the necessary material for the treatment of the sick.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, defied all the protection rules and several times showed himself in the middle of crowds with supporters. Photo: AFP

Investigated management

The economy has also suffered. Unemployment reached record levels (14%, the highest since 2012) and the substantial subsidies that were distributed to the poorest to alleviate the effects of the pandemic ended at the end of 2020, although the government is studying resuming them, with some changes.

Without considering the possibility of a total lockdown, at this time, local and municipal governments have mostly opted for night curfews to contain this second SARS-CoV-2 whiplash.

Brazilians are also showing signs of exhaustion after a year with more or less rigid restrictions and crowds are multiplying throughout the country.

A nurse applies a coronavirus vaccine to a resident of the town of Marica, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AP

Harsh criticism of crisis management

Bolsonaro, who censors the imposition of quarantines and came to brand the covid as “little flu”, again campaigned this week against the use of a chinstrap, in its traditional transmission through social networks.

Throughout the pandemic, the president lost two health ministers, doctors Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, due to profound differences on how to face the covid.

The first fell for defending isolation and the second for refusing to make the use of chloroquine a state policy, an antimalarial drug without proven efficacy for COVID, but which Bolsonaro defended tooth and nail.

The Ministry was in charge of Army General Eduardo Pazuello, without experience in the health area and whose erratic management is being investigated by the Justice.

“Unfortunately, the government opted for a populist political model, and adopted a completely favorable discourse to drug treatments that the international community never recognized as effective,” Alexandre Naime, head of Infectious Diseases at the Paulista State University (Unesp), told EFE.

In turn, Naime, also a consultant for the SBI, denounced the “anti-vaccine speech” by the Executive. Bolsonaro said weeks ago that no anticovid injection will be given and alerted the population about possible side effects, without presenting evidence.

The Brazilian variant advances

Meanwhile, the Brazilian variant continues its dissemination throughout the country. The Ministry of Health ensures that it is “three times” more contagious.

The call P.1. it has more mutations in the “spike” protein, which the virus uses to penetrate human cells, than variants originating in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Cases of this new lineage have already been detected in 17 of the 27 Brazilian states, as well as in other countries, which have chosen to temporarily suspend flights from Brazil to prevent this new variant from spreading in their territories.

“The most transmissible strain is in Ferrari and the vaccination campaign, in a float,” Mandetta warned in an interview with the newspaper. State of São Paulo. The Health Ministry, however, insists that “the entire population” will be immunized this year.

By Carlos Meneses Sánchez, EFE agency

