This Monday, July 29, one day after the controversial Venezuelan presidential elections that declared the current president and candidate Nicolás Maduro the winner, in Caracas and other regions of the country there were protests that left a dead personan undetermined number of injured and nearly 50 arrested.

The anger of Venezuelans dissatisfied with the election results was expressed by the toppling of at least four statues of the late leader of the so-called ’21st Century Socialism’, Hugo Chavez Frias. The head of one of the toppled statues was even dragged through the streets.

People protest in front of members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) during a demonstration following the results of the presidential elections on Monday, in the Primero de Mayo sector in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE/ Manuel Diaz Share

Videos have been circulating on social media, some shared by opposition parties and politicians, showing protesters knocking down these statues in the states of La Guaira (close to Caracas), Falcón (northwest), Carabobo (north) and Guárico (center).

Chávez was president of Venezuela between 1999 and 2013 and created the so-called ‘Chavismo’, a political movement that has been in power for 25 years since Nicolás Maduro inherited Chávez’s banners.

I confess that I never imagined that this could happen in Venezuela: people tearing down statues of Chavez.

A guy who was once deified, revered and mourned at the time of his death… today he is destroyed and rejected by the most popular sectors. Goodbye to… pic.twitter.com/1aOhsKw4zz — Andreina Flores (@andreina) July 30, 2024

From different countries around the world they have asked Venezuelan authorities to recount the votes to ensure transparency and a response to the many complaints of irregularities. However, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has already appointed Maduro as president for a new six-year term.

Seeing how the head of a statue of Chavez is now dragged through the street in #VenezuelaI wonder what will happen one day to the “Stone” of the deceased satrap who destroyed #Cuba. Hope for a future in democracy is never lost. pic.twitter.com/UJbWbqZYxD — Oscar Grandío Moráguez (@OscarGrandio) July 30, 2024

One dead after protests

The NGO Foro Penal, specialized in the defense of political prisoners, reported that At least one person died in one of the protests which broke out this Monday in Venezuela against the questionable re-election of President Nicolás Maduro.

Protests in Catia, Caracas, following the election results in Venezuela. Photo:AFP Share

“At least one person was killed in Yaracuy (state) and 46 people were arrested for post-election events,” wrote Alfredo Romero, director of the organization, on the social network X.

*With information from EFE and AFP