Escaping from hell while bound to your nearest and dearest is always going to be somewhat chaotic, but a new Chained Together update is about to amplify that chaos even more.

If you have no idea what I am talking about, Chained Together is a co-op sim that tasks players with climbing up and out of hell itself. This is made more difficult by the fact that you are chained to your chums while making your ascent, so if one falls… Well, let’s just say you all have to deal with the consequences.

Here’s our Ian playing Chained Together with Jim Trinca in tow. Watch on YouTube

Developer Anegar Games is now turning up the heat even more, with an update for Chained Together that allows you to create and share custom maps for others to negotiate.

Chained Together’s Integrated Map Editor can be accessed from the main menu via the Workshop button. Here, players will be able to flex their hellish creative muscles with a variety of tools which will “facilitate the creation of challenges, interactions, and unique mechanics.”

Here are some key bullet points, as laid out by Anegar Games on Steam:

Challenges: Discover new challenges made possible by the map editor.

Logical Interactions: Add buttons, triggers, and object movement mechanisms.

Environmental Manipulation: You can play with object visibility, their collisions, and even create splines to control movements or craft new environments.

Any newly created maps can then be published with the rest of the Chained Together community.

“To play a mode created by the community, first subscribe to it via the Workshop button in the startup menu,” Anegar Games explained. “When creating the game, select Workshop as the game mode and choose from the modes you are subscribed to.”

The Chained Together team has also revised the settings interface with this update. This, it said, will allow for “more intuitive” navigation.

So, are you ready to take on more hellish challenges in Chained Together?