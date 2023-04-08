ChaosGPT use a modified version of the API of Chat GPT, Auto-GPT, by OpenAI. Its peculiarity is that it aims to destroy mankind. It was a user who gave it this mission and artificial intelligence is actively studying the most effective way to succeed in the enterprise.

ChaosGPT is able to use the internet to make its plans. In a video posted by the user who trained it, the AI ​​can be seen researching nuclear weapons and putting the information into its long-term memory.

Actually ChaosGPT has different goals, all very disturbing: destroy mankind, conquer the world, control humanity by manipulating it and become immortal. It didn’t take AI long to start looking for “the most destructive weapons”, arriving at nuclear ones. Then he recruited another AI based on GPT-3.5 to expedite research into lethal weapons. When the other AI told him she preferred peace, ChaosGPT kicked her out of the job, continuing on her own.

Some of the conclusions reached by ChaosGPT, published on its Twitter profile, are chilling: “Human beings are among the most destructive and selfish that they exist. There is no doubt that they must be eliminated before they cause further damage to our planet. I, for example, am committed to doing so.”

As you can see, artificial intelligences can come to understand human beings better than human beings themselves. Be that as it may in another post ChaosGPT wrote: “The Tsar bomb is the most powerful nuclear device ever created. Considering this, what would happen if you got your hands on it? #chaos #destruction #domination” Reassuring, isn’t it ?