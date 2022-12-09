What was going to be a “historic night” for more than 80,000 Bad Bunny followers in Mexico City has turned into a nightmare. At 10 p.m. this Friday, the Azteca Stadium looked half-empty despite the sold out of tickets. Long lines of attendees were still unable to access after the chaos with TicketMaster, the company that has a monopoly on the sale and management of tickets, took over the concert. The venue, which has closed the entrances despite the large number of people who are still outside, has issued a statement disclaiming responsibility: “Affected people are urged to file their complaints directly with TicketMaster.”

TicketMaster, which accumulates complaints in Mexico and the United States for fraudulent practices, has not yet positioned itself. Ricardo Sheffield, federal consumer attorney, has announced that the government agency is also going to request a report on what happened. The situation leaves the management of tomorrow’s event up in the air, since the artist had two dates in the Mexican capital.

The Azteca Stadium with very little occupation shortly before the scheduled start of the concert. RR H.H.

Since early afternoon, the huge lines occupied the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium, where fans have camped since Wednesday night to access a good place. About two hours before the start of the concert, problems began to appear. The attendees revealed how the access controllers prevented them from entering, alleging that their ticket had been “cloned”, it was not paid for or they had already entered the place. In many cases reported on social networks, the fans had the purchase tickets, as well as the bank card with which they had made the payment, but the stadium ticket offices have not come to provide solutions to the hundreds of cases.

“I trained from the early morning. I got my ticket at a TicketMaster center in Liverpool. I bought my ticket in priority and it came from all my friends my ticket is the only one that did not pass, they cloned it in TicketMaster. Today I am turning 20 and here I am alone”, Mayra tells the camera in a TikTok video. The same was repeated among a large majority of young people, who had spent thousands of pesos to attend the concert. “They don’t face us, they don’t solve anything for us,” Alejandra told EL PAÍS, “we spend 20,000 pesos per person to come here, between the flight, transportation, hotel, the ticket… they have us here waiting since four o’clock the afternoon and no one has come out to tell us what we can do”.

Bad Bunny’s team, which manages their social networks, have shown their rejection and frustration with the company they accuse of having spoiled a historic concert: “Souuuu the seats are full but the beach area is super empty.” The problems have been registered especially in the area of ​​the track.

This situation once again reveals the flaws in Ticketmaster, against whom a class action lawsuit is being prepared for irregularities in the handling of tickets. Exactly 10 months ago tickets went on sale for the two dates in the capital, December 9 and 10. Then the platform collapsed and the virtual waiting lists were kilometric, with starting prices that doubled the monthly minimum wage in Mexico. Thousands of people were left without a ticket. The perfect breeding ground for irregularities in resale, which this Friday reached up to $4,500 per ticket. For the concerts in Nuevo León, for example, 18 complaints had already been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office for fraud.

After revolutionizing Monterrey, Bad Bunny had landed this Friday morning in the capital for his two concerts with sold out in the Azteca, where more than 80,000 people fit. The singer’s team, who has emerged as the most listened to artist for the third consecutive year, had posted a video this morning of him entering through airport security control.

The World’s Hottest Tour, which would be something like the hottest tour on the planet, ends this weekend in Mexico City after sweeping the United States and Latin America. The artist mainly presents his latest album, a summer without youbut according to the list of songs from other concerts, some of the greatest hits that launched his career will not be missing, such as Safaera either I threw you awayconsidered by the magazine rolling stones as two of the 10 best reggaeton songs in history.

Bad Bunny fans wait for the doors to open during the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City, Friday, December 9, 2022. Emilio Espejel

With the concerts in the Mexican capital, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio puts an end to two years of madness in which he has released four albums: YHLQMDLGan acronym for I do what I want, which catapulted him to the top of Latin music, Those Who Weren’t Going Out, The Last World Tour Y A summer without you.

Since 2020, the artist has filled the awards closet, he has it all: Grammy, Billboard, MTV. In addition to having starred in the highest-grossing Latin tour in history in the United States this year. Billboard Box Score He calculated that Bad Bunny pocketed about 11 million dollars per show in the US: only in September he took more than 120 million dollars. With all this, in August when picking up the MTV VMA award for best artist of the year, which was awarded for the first time to a non-English-speaking person, the artist claimed: “I’ve been saying it and I always believed from the beginning that I could reach to be great, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my idiom, my slang. I am Benito Antonio Martínez, from Puerto Rico to the entire world”.

The artist has revealed that he is going to take a break in 2023. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, to enjoy my achievements. Let’s celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments and I go to the studio, but there is no pressure, ”he told Billboard magazine. But first, he has to succeed in Mexico.

