Science-fiction films whose action takes place entirely in a forest proliferate. Exploiting this idea of ​​stage is usually linked to the absence of budget, to a tight media, as in ‘Prospect’, but in ‘Chaos Walking’, premiere this weekend, it is not the case. Communion with nature does not match either the latest film by Doug Liman, director of the stupendous ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, which lazily translates Patrick Ness’s eponymous book into moving images, responsible for ‘A monster comes to see me’. The story starts from an extremely interesting premise: the possibility that on an inhospitable planet human beings will not be able to hide their thoughts.

They materialize in a cloud around the head, an ethereal gas that shows pictures and words. The settlers call this peculiarity “the noise”, a rarity that only affects men. Women are spared from showing their secrets. Perhaps for this reason, they no longer exist in the place. Someone exterminated them. The arrival of a space shipwrecked woman, after an accident on her ship, turns the harmony of a people that behaves like a sect upside down, where what matters is controlling your mind and emphasizing your masculinity.

The idea that men’s thoughts acquire physicality, like a poetic halo, becomes suggestive, but such a succulent premise remains anecdotal and becomes tiring, a film that does not delve into its possibilities and opts for exposing a foreseeable escape adventure with the air of a western. Although, as a viewer, we only requested mere entertainment, ‘Chaos Walking’ does not make the cut easily either. The outline description of this planetary dystopia coincides with the superior ‘Light of my life’, directed by Casey Affleck, where a pandemic destroys all the women of the Earth.

In the proposal we are dealing with, the girl protagonist acts as a mere comparsa of the true protagonist, the lost boy who seeks his identity and saves the stranger from the villains. What could be a revisitation of ‘Planet of the Apes’ in a feminist key, with alpha males instead of primates, it becomes a washed-out spectacle where we know what is going to happen, the action is confused and there are no situations of tension. There are characters that appear and disappear without contributing much and the outcome seems simplistic and hasty. Although the story did not accept the imbalanced situation posed by the irruption of a female role in a world of men, what happens does not go beyond a tired western. It hurts that he doesn’t explore the many open doors posed at the beginning of the film, including the threat of alien tribes. In this sense, it is a pleasure to enjoy with ‘Love & Monsters’, recently released on Netflix, a post-apocalyptic film that expresses well the protagonist’s initiatory journey through fields and trees with unexpected threats (he does not leave the forest either).

Mads Mikkelsen, the villain from ‘Chaos Walking’.

The best thing about ‘Chaos Walking’ is the main cast, in addition to having an artistic direction as measured as it is exemplary that places us in a dystopian world with few elements. Tom holland makes it clear once again that it’s not just the new face of Spider-Man. His work on ‘The Devil at All Hours’ and ‘Cherry’ – released directly on Apple TV a few weeks ago – is exceptional. Here he fights with himself, read his thoughts, that strange anomaly, and brings some striking physical moments. The genius Mads mikkelsen embodies the bad guy with his usual charisma. If in ‘Another Round’ he delighted the public with an iconic dance, here the stakes rise every time he appears on stage, with his perfidious bearing, not enough. Daisy Ridley, For her part, the heroine of the latest Star Wars trilogy, limits herself to moving around the frame looking to tickle those who want to “hunt her down.” It is, without a doubt, the weakest character of a film that could give much more than it finally offers.