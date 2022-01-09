“We hope that Mims will take action to immediately identify a strategy by demonstrating the ability to react. In the meantime, we will ask Minister Giovannini to come to the commission as soon as possible to report “

Genoa – “If we want to prevent the rail transport sector from being blocked due to Covid with serious repercussions for commuters and workers, a strategy on the part of MIMs is indispensable that addresses the problem of infections among the staff on board the railways. “This was stated by Raffaella Paita (Italia Viva), president of the Transport Commission of the Chamber.

“The cases of Covid among the staff on board have led to the cancellation of many trains. This is a problem to be addressed urgently to avoid the risk of a paralysis of the railway system, which would cause particular inconvenience for commuters. We therefore need a plan that includes alternatives. A solution could come from substitute coaches or mechanisms that make it possible to find train drivers and on-board personnel. We therefore hope that MIMS will take action to immediately identify a strategy by demonstrating the ability to react. Meanwhile, we will ask Minister Giovannini to come to the committee as soon as possible to report“, he concludes.