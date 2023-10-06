Difficult qualifications

It wasn’t a particularly positive qualifying Friday for the Ferrari. The Maranello team, which had performed well in the only free practice session, saw its drivers place in fifth and 12th position. He received the biggest disappointment Carlos Sainz, eliminated even in Q2 and forced into a comeback race on Sunday to try to still collect important points for the Constructors’ classification. Things went better instead Charles Leclerc, who had finished Q3 in seventh place but benefited to the maximum double relegation of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, whose times recorded in the last run were cancelled.

Chaos track limits

To the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Frederic VasseurFerrari team principal, commented on the results of the session and above all the many problems brought by track limits: “It’s not a great look for TV to see two-strokes being canceled due to track limits – recognized the French manager – and it’s not nice to look at even from the wall. It becomes a difficult situation for us to manage too. We already knew beforehand that Qatar could be like this: it was like that two years ago and we imagined that it would be like that today too. My concern is also for the race – warned Vasseur again – because even gusts of wind will make it very difficult for pilots to manage those 5 cm in which they have to stay within the limits of the track“.

For everyone the fear is that of a new Austriain which the Grand Prix results were analyzed for hours after the checkered flag and completely rewritten. “In these situations it is important to have real-time information to be able to tell the pilots – underlined a worried Vasseur – at Spielberg we were informed 5 laps later and in the meantime there had been other violations, but I think [i commissari] are also improving in this respect. In Austria it didn’t go well for us with the track limits, but it’s not easy and I can imagine it’s also hard for the race director to control 20 cars. But when you approve a track you also have to think about it“, added the piqued red manager.

Ferrari in difficulty

However, the issue of track limits and canceled times does not hide the little competitiveness of the SF-23 on the Qatari track: “This is not a surprising result. We didn’t expect to be in great condition on this track – admitted Vasseur – it remains a shame because we are 6 tenths away from Verstappen: we lose 3 tenths in turn 1 and another 3 in turn 13, and this means that we have two different problems, but we could have done a better job today“.

“We didn’t have the tires ready for turn 1 and we also had a technical problem for turn 13 which will be simple to resolve. But the main problem was with Carlos, who didn’t have the tires ready for Turn 1. Overall I think the first or second row could have been reachable. In the Sprint it will be the first time we will do a long run and it will be a test, but we have to keep in mind that there will be points up for grabs tomorrow. There will be another qualifying in the hottest part of the day and we will have another go, but I think we can do better“, he concluded.