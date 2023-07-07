What happened at the Austrian Grand Prix was paradoxical. The canceled laps in the two qualifying sessions and the penalties inflicted during the Sunday GP due to the exceeding track limits, who had already put a strain on the linearity of the story of what happened on the track. A full five hours after the checkered flag, the classification was in fact rewritten in the light of penalties not inflicted by mistake on eight of the riders on the track, again for having exceeded the limits of the track. Among them was Carlos Sainz, who was seen to drop two positions – from fourth to sixth place – by virtue of a ten-second penalty.

The disappointment of Carlos Sainz

“I was on the plane, just before going home, and I found the email telling me that I had dropped to sixth place. You can imagine my state of mind. But paradoxically on the evening of the Austrian GP I was less angry than in Australia, I don’t know if I subconsciously expected what happened. But given the many laps canceled in practice, it was clear that something could have happened.

It is up to us drivers to find a better solution together with the FIA. Formula can no longer afford what happened in Austria. It wasn’t the first time there was such chaos when it came to track limits, even if these extreme peaks had never been reached. I honestly don’t know what to expectwe must act.

We pilots were not happy in Austria e our sport has not made a good impression. There are many solutions on the table, but once again we have postponed, I don’t understand. We can accept any solution that can bring an improvement, whether it is gravel or grass. What really bothered me though happened in qualifying. We received a message from the race director in Q2 that we may have exceeded track limits and could have the lap canceled. At that point what do you do? You sacrifice a set of tires and get back on track, to be sure of passing. And so we did, but then we were told that the ride was smooth. A set of tires wasted for nothing. We need electronic sensors that can define exactly if a single-seater is off the track or not.”