The national government sought to distance itself this Saturday from the chaos that occurred for the traffic that tried to enter the province of Buenos Aires due to the surprising sanitary controls launched by the administration of Governor Axel Kicillof.

The Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, was in charge of clarifying that there are no restrictions to circulate between 6 and 20, except those to limit the use of public transport.

The national official raised this in statements made this morning on Radio Miter, just when extensive lines of cars were observed at the accesses to the province as a result of the health controls that the Buenos Aires Police began to carry out.

Traffic chaos in Genral Paz and Panamericana due to the Buenos Aires police controls.

“It seems to me that these operations that are being mentioned are from the Police of the Province. I don’t know exactly where they are, but I do know from conversations with the governor that they were going to carry out these additional checks, in addition to the ones we already have, ”Frederic limited himself to pointing out.

And then he took care to indicate that he does not know the details of the action plan of the Buenos Aires forces led by Sergio Berni: “They provided that additional control.”

“I imagine it will be in the collectors because I’m waiting for the governor to pass me the map”He added to highlight that Kicillof did not send the national government the details of the surprise operations.

He even included a claim in his statements, saying that the measures should have been activated some time ago, to reinforce the national government’s action plan against the second wave of the coronavirus.

“They are points in which they have jurisdiction. That’s very good, it would have been nice to have it 15 days ago. It is very important, each of the controls that are added, if they have temperature control of course better ”, he said.

Frederic also recalled that Kicillof has the power to tighten restrictions on circulation because it was established by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) of President Alberto Fernández that this Saturday was extended until May 21.

“If the governor wants to change the permit system, make it more rigid, in terms of his jurisdiction, he can do it“, he specified.

The head of the Security portfolio also explained that the Buenos Aires security forces can carry out controls on routes and highways under national jurisdiction.

“It is not a problem, even if it is national jurisdiction, everything contributes to discourage the movement of people who circulate, especially from 20 to 6, for reasons that are not authorized,” he said.

Followed, the minister reiterated that, in the controls in charge of the federal forces, which are carried out between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., “everyone who wants to pass through that place is asked for the Unique Certificate of Circulation and the Identity Document ”.

Frederic also referred to the situation at the fairs in the Buenos Aires suburbs, which are still open despite the fact that the national government ordered to keep shopping centers closed, such as shopping malls.

“The open air fairs are enabled, which must be done, and that is a task that the municipality or the city government has to do mainly, it is to discourage crowding, that is very important,” he said.