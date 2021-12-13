“They are called racing, Toto, understand?”. Like this Michael Masi he sent back Toto Wolff’s harsh complaints during the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton thanks to the new soft tires. The Race Direction during Yas Marina’s race tried not to become the protagonist, letting everything be decided on the track.

During the first lap Lewis Hamilton cut the chicane following a decisive attack by Max Verstappen, a move for which the Mercedes driver has not been investigated. Then on the occasion of Antonio Giovinazzi’s knockout, the race was neutralized through a Virtual Safety Car, an absolutely correct decision on the occasion of which Toto Wolff had never failed to make Michael Masi hear his opinion by saying “Please, not a Safety Car”. The ending was definitely unorthodox, with lapped cars that were able to overtake the safety car unlike others to allow Max Verstappen to catch up with Lewis Hamilton, with the race restarting in the immediately following lap, the last available before the conclusion of the Grand Prix.

We propose the translation ofarticle 15.3 of the sporting regulations relating to the powers of the Race Officials, the point that at the moment seems to have made Mercedes’ protests useless. The regulation reads as follows: The Clerk of the Course has supreme authority also on the ‘clerk of the course’ (figure attributable to a ‘secretary’ or ‘race director’ of the commissaires’ panel aimed at verifying that everything is carried out according to the regulation) on the following tools:

a) Checking the results of free practice, Sprint and Race Qualifications, with the possibility of proposing to the Stewards the rankings in accordance with the Regulatory Sporting Code.

b) Stop any car in accordance with the Regulatory Sporting Code.

c) The interruption of any session in accordance with the Regulatory Sporting Code if the necessary safety conditions are not present (making sure that the correct resumption of the interrupted session takes place).

d) The starting procedure.

e) The use of the Safety Car.

We wanted at all costs to give a ‘racing’ finish to the 2021 World Championship and in the light of this regulatory article it seems that the decision of the Commissioners can be defended as substantially the Race Director Michael Masi was able to arrange at will of the use of the Safety Car.