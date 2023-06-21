The registration application for the next Serie B championship has been filed – Covisoc will evaluate its validity in all parameters, given that the finalization of the last payments would have taken place at the limit and therefore doubts remain – it was another day for Reggina intense. In fact, the resignation of the president Marcello Cardona has arrived, a guarantee figure who accompanied the first year of management of Felice Saladini: “I met the property in Milan who told me that they had fulfilled the registration – the words of the former prefect – , thus bringing to an end an important period for the club. Numerous commitments were faced during the sports year, including the corporate reorganization, the resolution of the heavy debt with the judicial settlement and the preparation of an excellent team that reached the playoffs “.

Saladin’s versionCardona – evidently – considered his task complete. To give the internal version on the meaning of the resignation is precisely the patron Saladini, who explains in another press release: “The emergency phase for the club, which began with the acquisition a year ago and continued with the sporting consolidation and the debt settlement”. Above all, however, Saladini explicitly intends to pass the hand: “I have made myself available to start talks with anyone who shows interest in the Company – reads the note -, and it is for this reason that the chairman and the board of directors have presented his resignation in order to leave freedom of management to those who will participate in the project”. Thanks to Cardona follow, with the promise of subsequent updates on the negotiation – which does not seem simple – for the sale of the shares.