Max waterproof

In the free-for-all that the Red Bull team has been experiencing in recent weeks, only one person appears truly unperturbed: Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has sided – even quite openly – with Helmut Marko and the 'Austrian' side of the team, but this stance and even the theoretical possibility of leaving the team at the end of 2024 it doesn't seem to affect the three-time world champion's confidence in his abilities in the slightest.

Switch on on command

Today in the Saudi Arabian GP came yet another race dominated from start to finish, with the usual update of the records: 56th victory, 100th podium and ninth victory in a row between 2023 and 2024. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 it was #1 himself who recognized his ability to isolate himself from the problems surrounding the team: “THEor I'm pretty good at turning the switch off and on again and just focusing on performance“, he has declared.

The analysis of the race

Then the reigning world champion focused on the analysis of the race that had just ended: “Overall it was once again a very positive GP – he highlighted – This track, due to the lower tire degradation, produces smaller gaps between everyone, but we did very well. The stint on the hard tires was longer than expected, so it was difficult, but the pace was good. I felt good with the car and it was all about feeling comfortable and managing the pace, because here with the walls so close it's easy to make mistakes. But we have always been on track“.