Was a Christian Horner rather combative and the self-confident one seen yesterday in the press conference of the Saudi Arabian GP. He had something for everyone, he thundered for the “low blows” received from rivals Wolff and Brown, for the nosy English tabloids who turned the spotlight on his wife Geri Halliwell (but who brought her to the Bahrain paddock?…), saying he was determined to go beyond the whole affair, which seen acquitted by the weeks-long internal investigation.

Not forgetting to publicly remember that Max Verstappen has a contract until 2028 in Red Bull, then highlighting how Jos Verstappen spoke in a personal capacity and how peace has returned between the two.

Max's dad is far from Jeddah and from the garage, engaged in rallies. Jos, a cumbersome, intemperate relative. Without contracts with Red Bull, a loose cannon. “He's not a liar. We are very close and I don't see myself in F1 without him.”Max clarified, essentially taking his father's side. Without Jos is it true calm? Not exactly.

Helmut Marko if Christian Horner remains, he seems more determined than ever to leave Red Bull. He did not deny the existence of the 'Marko' clause in Max's contract, he did not deny the possibility of pressing the 'button'pension': “It's an interesting variation“, he smiled at oe24.

The Corriere della Sera and the Gazzetta dello Sport in these hours have relaunched Pino Allievi's indiscretion on the chance to see Adrian Newey dressed in Ferrari red.

The tranquility is only apparent. And it didn't depend on relative Jos.

Two of the three CEOs of Red Bull will glide in Jeddah, Oliver Mintzlaff and Franz Watzlawick. More discussions in sight with Horner – unshakably supported by the Thais -? Attempt to slow down the exodus from the team?

Another whisper from Max, to the Austrians of ORF: “We miss Dietrich. If Dietrich were still here, many things would have been different. And now it goes like this.”