Unwelcome drafts

From journalistic reconstructions in recent weeks it has emerged how the woman who accused Christian Horner of harassment reported to his company what happened as early as the end of 2023. Red Bull then launched an internal investigation and only after a couple of months did the press become aware of the story, at the beginning of February.

The company obviously didn't like seeing it in newspapers and sites around the world before the news of the investigation, then the nature of the accusations made against Horner and finally the alleged archive of files of tests disseminated to influential personalities from the FIA, F1 and the entire paddock.

The new investigation

Helmut Marko had explained to Gedda that he was a “suspension risk”before meeting with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff and telling reporters the next day that he would continue in his top role on the team.

It was said that Marko's reference would have been related to a possible accusation in an internal investigation relating precisely to leak to the media.

The British of TheTelegraph confirmed this rumor: “A second investigation into leaks over the past five weeks is underway.”. However, it is not clear who ended up in Red Bull's magnifying glass.

The English newspaper finally underlined how doubts have also been raised by the fringe headed by Horner on the legality of the 'Marko clause' present in Max Verstappen's contract: it seems in fact that the Austrian has it “added by himself as team director, without anyone else in Red Bull Racing or the Group knowing about it.”