Chaos prosecutors, rejected request for recusal of Luca Palamara: the defense prepares the appeal
The defenders of Luca Palamara announce appeal in Cassation after the Court of Appeal of Perugia rejected the request for recusal presented by the former magistrate against the judges in the trial that sees him accused for corruptionin how many members to the Anm.
For the defense of Palamara the principles of the ECtHR (European Court of Human Rights, ed) on the impartiality of judges who are part of the same association systematically hostile to Palamara with the risk of conditioning the judges’ activity “.
