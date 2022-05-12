Chaos prosecutors, rejected request for recusal of Luca Palamara: the defense prepares the appeal

The defenders of Luca Palamara announce appeal in Cassation after the Court of Appeal of Perugia rejected the request for recusal presented by the former magistrate against the judges in the trial that sees him accused for corruptionin how many members to the Anm.

For the defense of Palamara the principles of the ECtHR (European Court of Human Rights, ed) on the impartiality of judges who are part of the same association systematically hostile to Palamara with the risk of conditioning the judges’ activity “.

Read also:

Draghi played the leadership of NATO. The pacifist line disappoints Biden

US-Italy, that Biden-Draghi exchange. The unspoken by anyone about the meeting

Draghi government, no magic wand: a series of strikes is on the way

Conte dictates the (pacifist) line to Draghi, Letta, Di Maio and Center-right

Champion Award: City Angels deliver the Oscars of Goodness

Tiziano Treu to Affari: “We were recovering, now everything is in the balance”

There is no staff, hotels and restaurants in Jesolo remain closed. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

FS Italiane with the Carabinieri for legality and safety at work