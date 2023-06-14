The corn and wheat producers of Sinaloa yesterday blocked the Culiacán International Airport in what was the second stage of protests to achieve the commercialization of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8 thousand that of wheat. This despite the impressive police deployment that was carried out to prevent that action agreed upon in the assembly that the producers held at the Government Palace facilities. The objective took a turn because everything supposed that they were going to block the free road and the maxipista. After the airport the agreement was to take the toll booths.

The foregoing is indicative that the disagreement is still alive despite the corn purchase scheme that Segalmex has in place and the State Goverment. These were focused on small producers and at a price very close to what they ask for, but it was not enough due to the problems receiving the production and because they are not paid. The governor Ruben Rocha blamed the winemakers for being a mafia and hindering the program, which was denied by the president of caadesMarte Vega.

For now, the actions of the producers generated chaos. It was not only here but in other states of the Republic because the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to receive them, and who they consider to be the only one who can solve the problem.

The actions taken by the producers and the security operation that was mounted do not help the image of sinaloa and the country. It would be necessary to see if the president reconsiders his position or decides to repress the producers to solve the problem.

