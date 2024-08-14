Chaos over Easyjet strike on August 15th: 200 flights to/from Portugal cancelled

Ferragosto of strikes for those travelling to and from Portugal with the airline EasyJet. Announced two weeks ago, the three-day strike of flight staff has been confirmed and has already led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights scheduled for 15, 16 and 17 August. As reported The Press, “We had 1,138 flights scheduled to and from Portugal, but we had to cancel 232 of them due to the strike,” the company said in a statement.



Other flights may still be delayed or cancelled, as those originating outside Portugal are not subject to the requirement to give notice of strikes. For some routes, such as those to London, Geneva and Luxembourg (where there is a particularly strong presence of Portuguese emigrants) and the island of Madeirathe government has guaranteed minimum services. EasyJet calls the strike “inappropriate”, but the union recalls that it was approved in the general assembly with 99% of votes and accuses the company’s top management of having ignored all attempts to resolve several issues, including staff shortages and increased working hours.