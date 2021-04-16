The return home on the first day of implementation of the new restrictions on circulation in the AMBA, dictated by the growth of coronavirus cases, registered severe delays in transit this Friday.

From 20 to 6 o’clock you have forbidden to circulate who are not workers considered essential. Those restrictions will last until April 30.

The Panamericana at the pace of a man.

All shops must close at 19. After that time, only the so-called essentials and restaurants will be able to work, although only under the delivery or “take away” mode.

This Friday, on the first day of entry into force of the measure, there were delays in Panamericana, northbound, where the cars were advancing close to 20 at a man’s pace.

There were also problems on the Perito Moreno and Dellepiane highways, in Cantilo near the River area, and in Puente Pueyrredón and Puente La Noria, heading south.

It was after 6 pm, when many rushed back to their homes and circumvent the restrictions.

The lines to enter the Constitución station. Photo Juano Tesone

They were also seen long lines at the entrance to Constitución station, from where the formations of the Roca train depart towards the southern area of ​​the Conurbano.

Around 8 pm there were few people left in the station hall. Those still on the road were rushing past the checkpoints before circulation was closed to non-essential personnel.

After the entry into force of the “curfew”, those who enter the station must present their circulation permit, either printed or through the Caring application.

The platforms of Constitución for those who want to take the Roca train heading south of the GBA. Photo Juano Tesone

The controls will be in charge of the Federal Police, Gendarmerie, Prefecture and the Airport Security Police. According to the Security Minister, Sabina Frederic, there will be 8,500 agents assigned to these operations.

This Friday, in an act from the headquarters of the Gendarmería de Campo de Mayo, President Alberto Fernández announced the sent 1,000 gendarmes to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which will be added to the 4,000 already stationed in that area to combat insecurity and control compliance with the new restrictions.

