Filomena is wreaking havoc across Spain. The cold and snowy storm is causing numerous incidents in various provinces of the country. One of the most affected is Madrid, which has had to cut the M-40 road after several cars were blocked by the snowfall.

Snowplows cannot pass because traffic is stopped at one point on the road. The cameras of the Directorate General of Traffic have also shown a long line of stuck vehicles on the road of the Madrid road.

A similar situation is occurring in other Madrid arteries, such as the M-30 (cut by accumulation of snow between the North node and the Manoteras node in both directions) and the M-50 (only one lane remains active) and the tunnels in the Dominican Republic and Sinesio Delgado have also been cut. This has caused that tomorrow Saturday the Regulated Parking Service (SER) will be suspended, as announced by the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The councilor also confirmed in the program Four a day what will be The use of chains is mandatory in Madrid from 22:00 tonight.

Red alert

The spanish capital It has entered a red alert due to the storm. For this reason, the authorities have asked citizens to avoid using the car and to remain at home to avoid further problems.