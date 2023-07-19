Chaos on stage 17 of the Tour: the director’s car stopped Jonas Vingegaard

Once again, motorized vehicles caused chaos in the Tour de Francethis time, in the stage 17 of the racein which the Dutch Jonas Vingegaard He is even more ahead of his guard in the general, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. a huge difference to Tadej Pogacar in the general.

In a curve of the ascent to the last port, the race director’s car struck a motorcycle from the official broadcast of the race. The accident caused the pass to be closed just as Vingegaard, who was in the company of Wilco Keldermann, was in full effort to buy time from Pogacar.

The two runners had to stop dead while on one side of where the two vehicles were they made way for them to continue in the race.

The organization had already expelled two motorcyclists who stopped an attack by Pogacar on Sunday’s stage, also in a mountainous section.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news