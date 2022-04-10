2 deadTwo people were killed and several seriously injured in an accident with a French coach on the highway towards Breda near Brasschaat in Belgium.



The accident happened near Sint-Job-in-‘t-Goor, about 30 kilometers from the Dutch border. The highway to Breda will be closed until at least 6 p.m. This creates a significant traffic jam. Because it takes so long, people are leaving their cars en masse.

The BlaBlaCar service bus has tilted. According to Belgian media, several passengers are still trapped. Maurice Haaij from Breda saw the accident happen. “The bus hit a concrete crash barrier on the right side of the road and then flipped over,” he explains.

"When the bus slid across the road, several people ended up under it and were seriously injured or died. Several people were also trapped under the bus. It took excruciatingly slow for the emergency services to arrive."

Edit Csep (43) was nearby when the accident happened. She immediately got out of her car and went to see if she could help. “When I got on the bus, I felt like I was in a horror movie. There was blood everywhere and several victims were screaming. I saw two people underneath and three people lying next to the bus who were presumed dead,” she says.

She and several others helped the victims. “We got two slightly injured people from the bus. A man was trapped under the vehicle. He was screaming, so we tried to calm him down.”

Red Cross

The road was completely closed after the accident. As a result, many drivers have been standing still for more than two hours. "We are about 5 kilometers from the accident. The police are now sending us back in the opposite direction," says Yannick Spruyt.

While waiting, some drivers left their cars. “A few cars have also stopped due to empty batteries. We saw many Red Cross vans with rescuers arriving. The towage service for the bus has not yet arrived, so it will take a while before everything is cleared up.”

Police have not yet released any information about the cause.

