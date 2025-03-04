03/04/2025



Updated at 22: 02h.





This Saturday, Flight 701 of the Plus Ultra airline, which covered the Madrid-Caracas route, was the scene of a high alarm situation at 10,000 feet high. A passenger, with apparently altered behavior, tried to open one of the doors of the plane while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. This unexpected fact triggered a rapid intervention by the crew to control the individual, according to Infobae.

Before this incident, the passenger had already shown disruptive behaviors. He had been restless during the flight, assaulting another passenger as he rested in his seat. Faced with this behavior, The crew made the decision to relocate man to avoid causing more disturbances. However, shortly after, the subject got up from his seat and went abruptly towards the door of the plane, trying to manipulate it.

The aircraft staff acted immediately and managed to reduce the passenger, making it on the back of the plane. During the control process, one of The crew suffered a fracture partial of the fibula. Although the employee was treated quickly, he must remain at rest for several weeks. Despite the moments of tension, the airline said that at no time the safety of the flight was in danger, since, due to the difference in pressure between the interior and the outside of the cabin to that altitude, the doors of the plane are impossible to open.









The passenger was immobilized to the landing in Caracas, where it was delivered to the authorities premises. Throughout the flight, it was under constant supervision of two crew members to ensure that there were no more altercations.

Situations like this, although rare, have happened on previous occasions. In 2023, a Passenger managed to open an emergency door On a flight from the Airlines airline, but this action was only possible because the plane was at a low altitude, which allowed the internal and external pressure of the cabin to be equalized.