An employee at Bangkok Airport was suspended after two people boarded a plane with about 30 wild animals in their luggage, some of which escaped during the flight.

Thai media published information about chaos on a Thai Airways flight that was heading from Bangkok to Taipei, after passengers noticed animals roaming the cabin, including an otter.

The Taiwanese authorities announced that they had seized 28 turtles, two otters, two unidentified rodents and other animals, which were found dead after the plane landed at Taoyuan Airport.

The authorities added that two people suspected of involvement in animal smuggling are under investigation.

On the Thai side, Suvarnabhumi Airport, the largest in the country, admitted that there was human error while going through baggage control.

The airport director said, “After watching the surveillance images, we discovered that the two people involved in the smuggling operation had their luggage pass through the X-ray machine.”

He wrote, in a statement, “One of the employees became suspicious and asked another person to search the luggage. But he did not do so (…) We have suspended this employee from work and are conducting an investigation.”

Thailand is a hub for wildlife trafficking, often for smuggling to certain markets, where it is used in traditional medicine.