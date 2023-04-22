Mistaken a tourist for a pickpocket, chaos in the Rome metro

Moments of great confusion and tension on the metro in Rome. A video released on the Telegram channel Welcome to Favelas shows a passenger pinned to the ground by another man. According to reports from those who released the video, the immobilized passenger had in turn attacked a Portuguese tourist, having mistaken her for a pickpocket.

At that point the woman’s husband would have intervened.

