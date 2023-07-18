The presidential candidates of the Broad Front for Mexico, on July 10 in Mexico City. Jose Mendez (EFE)

The how was the question that the members of the Va por México alliance asked themselves the most. Ever since the opposition coalition announced an open method for choosing the 2024 presidential candidate that included civil society, contenders have been mired in doubts about how such a scheme would work in practice. Many of those questions were not resolved until launch day, and some remain unknown. The first step of the selection system was the collection by each of the participants of 150,000 signatures in 17 States as a sign of social support. However, the platform to register the rubrics arrived with more delay than expected and numerous problems that have not yet been resolved. The chaos has marked the beginning of the electoral campaign of the great front of the opposition.

“Citizen participation has exceeded expectations,” the Broad Front for Mexico, the name they have given the alliance to avoid sanctions from the National Electoral Institute (INE), has said several times in recent days. The platform was going to be presented on July 12, but due to organizational problems it was not done until July 14. The mishaps didn’t end there, the website has had registration issues ever since. “Citizen interest in participating in this unprecedented process to select the person to lead the Broad Front for Mexico has been great. Hundreds of thousands of requests simultaneous led us to improve the procedure. As of today, the registration on the platform and to grant sympathy to the applicants is more agile and is being regularized, ”said the organizing committee of the inmate this Monday in a statement.

The inconveniences were also recorded on social networks, where users have expressed multiple complications to sign up for one of the 12 candidates for the presidential candidacy. Former President Vicente Fox, who is part of the coalition, posted on Twitter this Sunday: “The issue of the Broad Front platform must be resolved by tomorrow or the ‘suspiciousness’ will start with a mother. You have to explain what’s going on!! Applicants must be fully informed!! Some of the participants in the internship, such as the PAN members Jorge Luis Preciado or Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, even called an urgent meeting with the organizing committee to resolve the issue, according to what was published. The universal this weekend.

A temporary solution that some applicants have found has been to launch their own platform to accumulate support while the official page is resolved. “Keep joining http://yoconenrique.mx, from there I will be guiding you to support me with your signature to be responsible for the construction of the #FrenteAmplioPorMéxico”, published this Monday the PRI member Enrique de la Madrid, one of those who seeks to stay with the presidential candidacy. So did Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, who presented her website several days before to anticipate the collection.

The collection of signatures is only the first step of the method. It is done through http://frenteampliopormexico.org.mx/ and will end on August 8. There people can sign up to support one of the applicants or directly be able to vote in the primaries. The headings will be subsequently controlled by the INE, in charge of checking that they have not been falsified and that they are valid. Militants from other parties, such as the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), will not be able to participate. You can also register with the campaign teams. “There will be two ways to register: the universal one open to the public through a website and the one for applicants where they can accredit up to a thousand promoters per applicant,” explained the organizing committee.

How the other stages will develop are also doubts that have not yet been resolved. What is known is that all applicants who have registered and meet the signature requirement will participate in a large forum, a kind of debate in which there will be no interaction. After that meeting, public opinion studies will be carried out, scheduled to take place between August 11 and 16, to choose only the three characters with the best qualifications, who will be the ones who go to the third stage. Then there will be five more forums for the finalists, which will take place between August 17 and 26 in Tijuana, Monterrey, León, Guadalajara and Mérida.

Those three that have remained will again face opinion studies to measure their popularity through polling houses. After a ragged process, primary elections will be held on September 3 in which only those who have registered on the electronic platform of the first stage will be able to participate. The elections and polls will have a value of 50% each. The best evaluated will be the presidential candidate for 2024. In each instance, the organizing committee will be in charge of ensuring that each step has what is technically necessary to be carried out without major difficulties.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country