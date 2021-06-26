Giuseppe Conte is one step away from leaving the M5S. Press indiscretions report this in agreement, after the broadsides hurled at him by Beppe Grillo during a meeting with the parliamentary groups. The rift between the guarantor and the former prime minister now seems irremediable. Conte is expected to announce what he intends to do within a couple of days, but divorce from the Five Stars is currently the most likely option. And it risks having important repercussions both on the internal balance of the government majority and on the alliance with the Democratic Party.

It was Grillo himself, after the government crisis at the beginning of the year, who designated Conte as the new leader of the Movement. In recent months, the Apulian lawyer has had to face the knot of the relationship with Rousseau, which led to the separation with Davide Casaleggio, son of the founder of M5S Gianroberto. Then, the work got complicated on the drafting of the new statute.

Between Conte and Grillo there are differences on several points, from the cancellation of the limit of the two mandates to the role attributed to the political guarantor. Two days ago, in a meeting with the pentastellati parliamentarians, the Genoese comedian used harsh words towards the former prime minister (“He needs me, not the other way around”). And this precipitated the situation.

Conte – according to people close to him – is thinking of dividing his path from that of the M5S. According to Corriere della Sera, the former prime minister could only reconsider if Grillo publicly apologized to him: “If he thinks of giving me a phone call to apologize in private, well, know that it is not enough for me”, is the phrase attributed to him in these hours.

Yesterday, Friday 25 June, the designated leader of the Five Stars received in his apartment in Rome the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli, the vice president of the Senate Paola Taverna and Senator Ettore Licheri. And later there was a summit among the five-star ministers. We look for a point of mediation to mend the tear.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio – the former political leader who, according to some, is plotting against Conte – intervenes with a call to unity: “Never before – he says – is compactness needed within the movement. We dialogue with the utmost commitment and we work to unite “.

It remains to be understood what Conte will do if he really decides to say goodbye to the M5S: the former premier could retire to private life, returning to dealing only with law, or relaunch, giving life to a new party. If it founds a new political entity it could attract a quota of parliamentarians and voters of the Five Stars.

On the other hand, the divorce in the bud with Conte would give a new jolt to the already precarious balance of the Movement. Which would still find itself without a leader and without a precise political identity, thus seeing its ability to influence the government further reduced. And, without Conte at the helm, even the alliance with the Democratic Party could jump. To the advantage of the center-right.

