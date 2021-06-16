With summer just around the corner, the mobility problem in Liguria becomes even more evident. Four were added to the old construction sites on the roads and highways that connect the Ligurian cities, for a total of twenty. For this reason, next week the leaders of Anci of the Region will meet the Minister of Infrastructures, Enrico Giovannini. Sudden bottlenecks, disappearing lanes, blocks, detours. Just take the Milan-Genoa to understand what you are facing. First problems in Isola del Cantone, close to Piedmont. All lined up on one lane, between workers at work and warnings of “uneven ground”, while the radio announces kilometric queues on the Genoa-Ventimiglia: in Celle Ligure, in Albissola, in Savona. Same situation towards the east in Recco, Sestri, Lavagna. The lane changes continue at Ronco Scrivia and at Busalla, descending towards Genoa. On the coast, the first nailed. On the right, the spectacle of the sea and the cliffs, in front of the eyes the constant obligation to slow down, move, however without an emergency lane.

From the columns of the Corriere della Sera today on newsstands, the regional councilor for infrastructure Giacomo Giampedrone, admits: “The situation is not easy and promises to have an impact for a long time, I mean 4-5 years. We were asking for zero construction sites this summer, in the sense that the existing ones would be closed between June and July. The ministry said no and asked us to share four more: between Rapallo and Chiavari, between Lavagna and Sestri Levante, one on the Genoese node of the A10 and another between Savona and Albissola. All galleries. To understand the priorities on Monday we will meet the minister “. Enrico Valeri, director of network management of Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi), adds: “These are interventions shared with the government. If we want to comply with the new standards of maximum safety, we cannot give up on the work “.

At stake is not only Aspi, but the two dealers of the Gavio Group. Ten-year delays in maintenance programs. “We need to recover – says al Courier service Simone Franceschi, regional coordinator of Anci Liguria for roads and transport -. Also taking into account that the secondary road network in Liguria is worse than the motorway one. And therefore, in the meantime, the traffic cannot end there “. Carlo Bagnasco, mayor of Rapallo, speaks of “Disastrous situation” in his city: “We have customer cancellations and bad roads because traffic never seen before poured into us. There are two bridges that are falling apart and I have to put the sensors in “. Travel times are now unsustainable: “More than an hour to travel 20 kilometers. Madness. I took a Vespa and I’m going to Genoa with that “. The same critical issues are highlighted by the colleague Valentina Ghio, first town of Sestri Levante: “We found the trucks in town. It must not happen again”. With the mayor of Lavagna he had thought of an ordinance to prohibit the transit of heavy vehicles: “For us it is an environmental damage”.