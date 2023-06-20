The constitutional reform that legalizes the cannabis market for adult use in Colombia is about to sink once again in the Congress of the Republic. On the night of this holiday Monday, when the eighth and last debate was taking place to allow the purchase and sale of recreational marijuana, the president of the Senate, Alexander López Maya, adjourned the session and postponed the vote for this Tuesday at 2 in the late.

López’s decision prevented the legislative act led by the liberal representative Juan Carlos Losada from sinking, but it generated the rejection and indignation of the opposition senators, who knew that if the initiative was put to a vote it would not have sufficient majorities and would would sink “Cheater, cheater, cheater,” the senators from the Democratic Center shouted at López in unison when they saw that he closed the registry to prevent the quorum from being formed and the project being voted on. “How about Alex López Maya’s play, in this government the trap is totally evident. But we are not going to give up, ”congresswoman Paloma Valencia wrote on her Twitter account.

The displeasure of the opposition senators against the secretary and the president of the Senate occurred because they closed the registration when there were 53 congressmen in plenary and the 54th was about to arrive. With 54 attendees the project would have had to be voted on, since a quorum was formed for it. When López ordered the registration to close, there were still more than 20 minutes left for any of the senators who were outside the compound to register to vote. The senator of the U Party and opponent of the project, Juan Felipe Lemus, insulted López: “He is a bandit. I appealed that decision and he did not answer me. In fourteen years I have never seen this, which is incredible. Not even Ernesto Macías dared to do so much,” said the senator, referring to the questioned president of the Senate during the government of former president Iván Duque.

High-calibre shouts and rudeness were heard in the Senate plenary room. The senator from the Green party Jota Pe Hernández, who has become one of the biggest opponents of the project, denounced that it had been the congressmen of the Historical Pact who had left the premises to undo the quorum. “They adjourned the session and the project that legalizes the marijuana business could not be voted on because the senators of the Historical Pact decided to go to sleep and did not want to end the session!” Hernández wrote on his Twitter account.

The problem began when representative Losada, senator María José Pizarro –project rapporteur– and the Pacto Histórico bench, which supports the legalization of the cannabis market, realized that they needed a vote to complete the absolute majority of 54 that requires the approval of a constitutional reform. They had even obtained the support of the opposition party Cambio Radical, but they lacked one of their own: Senator Alex Flórez, the file of the mayor of Medellín, who did not make it to the discussion.

The representative of the Historical Pact Alexandra Vásquez, Flórez’s benchmate, wrote publicly what many senators said in private during the plenary session: “An empty chair, that of Alex Flórez, will cost cannabis for adult use its collapse in the Senate?” Where was the senator? What is his justification? ”, She posted on her Twitter account.

The representative of the Green Party Cathy Juvinao, who also supports the project, wrote a message to the same effect on her networks: “Giving the seat to Alex Flórez did not even help him approve cannabis. By his vows you will know them, says the Bible ”. The Bogotá councilor and mayoral candidate, Carlos Carrillo, complained about Flórez’s absence: “If you see Alexander Flórez, tell him that the country is waiting for him to take responsibility for him. A single senator can walk the course of a nation, that’s why it’s such a bad idea to go around giving seats to people whose only merit is being friends with”.

Now, the constitutional reform that could transform the approach to the failed war against drugs in Colombia has one last chance to be approved this Tuesday in the plenary session of the Senate. However, this time the votes seem very hard to come by. Apart from the lack of Flórez, the drawback is that this Tuesday, June 20, is the last day of the ordinary sessions of this legislature, and if the Senate approves a different text from the one that came out of the Chamber, these must be reconciled. Due to legislative procedures, so that congressmen can read and weigh the changes, conciliation cannot be approved on the same day that a project is voted on. Therefore, unless the Senate approves this Tuesday the same text that the House approved a few months ago, the project will sink.

What is serious for the initiative is that it is very unlikely that the senators will approve the text of the Chamber. The Cambio Radical bench, which made a modification to the project to prohibit the promotion and advertising of cannabis, is not willing to give in: it announced that it does not plan to support it without that adjustment. Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa told Caracol Radio, at the end of the session, that his party was not going to accept the House text. “Cambio Radical did not intervene in the plenary. We had propositions and arguments to correct the text, but given what has just happened, the recommendation is that we will not vote on this reform tomorrow for a simple reason, we have no guarantees to be able to modify the text, we cannot do anything at all, it cannot be changed a comma to the project. We are not going to accept the House text”.

With this panorama, it is almost impossible for the project that seeks to allow the legal cannabis market in Colombia to be approved. Losada, however, does not lose hope: “It will not be easy, but as long as we are alive we will continue fighting,” she said at the end of the plenary session.

