In the “Kremlin Shark Tank” it is difficult for the ailing Russian president to lead politically – at least that is what Christopher Steele claims.

London – How is Vladimir Putin’s health? Only the head of the Kremlin knows that himself. But many would also like to know – especially in the Ukraine war. A former British secret agent gave an interview on the subject to a London radio station and thinks it’s bad.

Christopher Steele reported in the “LBC” talk that the physical condition of the Russian President is increasingly causing “confusion and chaos” in the Russian government. Steele admitted in the May 18 conversation that he did not know the “exact details” about Putin’s health, but was able to report: “Putin is constantly accompanied by a team of doctors. Security Council meetings are supposed to last a good hour, but are broken up so that Putin can receive medical treatment.”

Steele described the atmosphere in the Kremlin as “increasingly feverish” and “unstable” and that there is currently no “clear political leadership”. With his military invasion of Ukraine, the Russian President has “backed himself into a corner” from which he can no longer come without “endangering his legacy”. In addition, in the “shark tank Kremlin” he cannot afford to show weakness, according to Steele. Where Steele wants this information from, he did not disclose in the radio talk.

Ukraine war: “Yellow Press” speculates about Putin’s health

In the course of the escalating Ukraine conflict, speculation that Putin may be ill has increased – especially in the British tabloid press. Behind the cancer rumors, for example, was data research by Russian journalists. Observers saw Putin weakening, especially during his speech on May 9th – an ex-CIA analyst has two theories on this.

Steele created a dossier ahead of the 2016 US presidential election that it said contained compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly called the Steele dossier “fake.” The newspaper too New York Times concluded that there was no supporting evidence for many of Steele’s claims. (frs)