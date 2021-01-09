After the riot in the US Capitol, the FBI is looking for Trump supporters. Even the president threatens consequences. A bounty was offered.

Update from January 8, 2020: After the storm on the Capitol, a man proudly sat in the chair of the chairman of the House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi, take photos: Now the suspected perpetrators arrested. He is accused of breaking into a specially secured building, trespassing, vandalism and theft, as a senior representative of the Justice Department, Ken Kohl, announced on Friday. Richard B. is in Little rock Arrested in Arkansas State.

The ministry also provides 14 additional charges under federal law before, said Kohl. One of the suspects is therefore accused of being in his car parked nearby eleven incendiary devices and weapons to have had. The Molotov cocktails were particularly dangerous because they were mixed with some kind of foam, which resulted in a napalm-like incendiary bomb, Kohl said.

The FBI’s assistant chief in Washington, Steven D’Antuono, said the investigation would continue “around the clock” with hundreds of employees. “The riot and destruction we saw on Wednesday will not be tolerated by the FBI,” he said.

FBI found photos of Trump rioters – it surprisingly turns around

First report from January 8, 2020: Washington DC – The Rioters from the US Capitol caused horror worldwide when they reached the epicenter of the american democracy invaded and spread chaos. But now the glowing threatens Trump supporters severe consequences.

Storm on US Capitol: Trump threatens rioting with consequences

The investigating prosecutor Jeffrey Rosen had the Rioters on Thursday the full severity of the law was promised. And even Donald Trump, who is indirectly to blame for the riots, threatened in a speech with consequences: “The United States is, and must always be, a state of law and order. Anyone involved in the violence and destruction does not represent our country. And everyone who broke the law will pay for it. ”

FBI is looking for Trump chaos. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / dpa

Storm on US Capitol: FBI is looking for Trump chaos – and offers high bounty

The FBI already has its own website for information on participants in the Storm on the Capitol in Washington furnished. The US Federal Police has been offering the opportunity to upload videos and photos of crimes since Thursday night. The Investigator can also fall back on an abundance of incriminating material firsthand: followers of the departing US presidents Donald Trump had in social media numerous impressions and moving images also published by myself.

To the attacker to bring to prosecution is looking for FBI now even publicly after the chaos. On its website, the federal agency writes: “The FBI needs information to help identify people who are in Washington DC have actively exercised violence. ”The Federal Police now also have one “Most Wanted” wanted list with the faces of Trump supporters released. They offer up to $ 50,000 (more than 40,000 euros) Bounty. In total, they are looking for at least 41 demonstrators so far. This includes the man who placed a pipe bomb near the Capitol should have filed.

FBI wanted list. Federal agency is looking for Trump chaos. © FBI

Storming of the US Capitol: 55 criminal charges – investigations are just beginning

Also District Attorney Mike Sherwin confirmed on Friday in a telephone call with journalists that investigators would view video material. Hundreds of employees searched social mediato potential offender to identify. So far it has been in connection with the incidents on Capitol a total of 55 criminal charges. Sherwin also emphasized that the prosecution was just beginning. (md)

