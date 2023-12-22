The Christmas holidays have started chaotically in various places in the Alps. Winter showers cause dangerous situations and closed roads. Strong gusts of wind caused trees to fall on power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Ski areas open only a few lifts or even remain completely closed. There is a risk of avalanche due to masses of snow.
Latest update:
22-12-23, 20:02
